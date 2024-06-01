How can doctors tell if I have Huntington disease?

If you have symptoms of Huntington disease, doctors will:

Do genetic tests on your blood

Make certain you don't have some other brain disease by doing tests such as computed tomography (CT scan) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

If the tests show Huntington disease or if someone in your family had Huntington disease, doctors will suggest:

Genetic counseling

If you have Huntington disease, genetic counseling will help you understand the risks of passing the disease on to your children.

If you haven't been diagnosed with Huntington disease but you have a family history of it, genetic counseling can help you decide whether you want to get tested. Some people don't want to know whether they have a fatal disease. Others want to know whether any children they have would be at risk.