Your thyroid is a gland below the Adam’s apple in the front of your neck.

Your thyroid releases thyroid hormones. The hormones control how fast your body’s chemical functions work (metabolic rate). Almost every cell in your body needs thyroid hormones. Among many other things, thyroid hormones help control:

How fast you burn calories

How fast your heart beats

Your body temperature

Locating the Thyroid Gland

What is hyperthyroidism? Hyperthyroidism is when your thyroid is too active and makes more thyroid hormone than your body needs. Symptoms include a fast heart rate, high blood pressure, and weight loss

Blood tests can confirm you have hyperthyroidism

Medicines can usually help with hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism happens in about 1 out of every 100 people Thyroid storm is very severe hyperthyroidism that happens when your thyroid suddenly releases a dangerous amount of hormones. It's usually brought on by an infection, heart attack, stroke, surgery, or extreme stress. It's an emergency that can be fatal if not treated quickly.

What causes hyperthyroidism? The most common causes include: Graves disease

Thyroid inflammation (thyroiditis)

Growths (nodules) in your thyroid

Certain medicines In Graves disease, your body's immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid (an autoimmune disease). Most autoimmune diseases make things stop working. But in Graves disease, the attack by your immune system makes your thyroid work harder and make more thyroid hormones. Thyroiditis results from certain viral infections and other diseases that inflame your thyroid. Damaged cells in the inflamed thyroid can release extra thyroid hormones. Thyroid nodules are small growths that often result from a genetic disease. Some nodules release thyroid hormones. Thyroid cancers also are small growths, but they rarely produce thyroid hormones.

What are the symptoms of hyperthyroidism? Symptoms of hyperthyroidism usually involve a speeding up of body functions. So you might have: High blood pressure

Fast heart rate and palpitations (sensation of unusual heart beats)

A lot of sweating and a feeling of being very warm all the time

Shaky hands

Nervousness, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping

Weight loss

Frequent bowel movements, sometimes with diarrhea

In women, irregular or no menstrual periods Some diseases that cause hyperthyroidism make your thyroid swell or hurt. Older adults with hyperthyroidism may have less obvious symptoms. Symptoms in older adults may include: Weakness

Confusion

Weight loss

Depression People with Graves disease can have problems with their eyes including: Eyes that bulge

Red eyes

Dry eyes

Sometimes, blurry vision or seeing double Thyroid storm Symptoms of thyroid storm are the same as those of regular hyperthyroidism but more severe, including: High fever

Extreme weakness

Restlessness and confusion

Passing out

Shock (a dangerous drop in blood pressure)

How can doctors tell if I have hyperthyroidism? Doctors will do: Thyroid function blood tests

Sometimes imaging tests of your thyroid gland