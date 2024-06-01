How can doctors tell if I have parkinsonism?

Doctors will ask you about things that can cause parkinsonism, such as:

Use of certain medicines

Exposure to poisons

Family history of brain disorders

Repeated head injuries

Typically doctors will do tests such as:

Computed tomography (CT scan) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Sometimes doctors just have you try medicine for Parkinson disease. If that medicine works, then you likely have Parkinson disease and not parkinsonism.