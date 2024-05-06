Brought to you bymsd logo
Cephalosporins

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Cephalosporins are a subclass of antibiotics called beta-lactam antibiotics (antibiotics that have a chemical structure called a beta-lactam ring). Beta-lactam antibiotics also include carbapenems, monobactams, and penicillins.

There are several classifications or generations of cephalosporins. The different generations are effective against different types of bacteria.

Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, cephalosporins work by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Because cephalosporins are structurally similar to the penicillins, some people who have an allergic reaction to penicillins may have an allergic reaction to certain cephalosporins. A health care professional can help assess the risk of allergic cross-reactivity between specific antibiotics in people who believe they have had an allergic reaction.

Table

Cephalosporins

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

First generation

Cephradine

Mainly skin and soft-tissue infections

Given before surgical procedures to prevent infections

Urinary tract infections

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Second generation

Some respiratory infections

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Third generation

Cefditoren

Cefoperazone

Ceftibuten

Given by mouth: Broad coverage of many bacteria for people with mild-to-moderate infections, including skin and soft-tissue infections

Given by injection: Serious infections (such as meningitis or infections acquired in a hospital)

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Fourth generation

Serious infections (including Pseudomonas infections), particularly in people with a weakened immune system, and infections due to susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Anti-MRSA cephalosporins

Ceftobiprole/medocaril

Infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Other cephalosporins

Urinary tract infections or pneumonia due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coliKlebsiella pneumoniaeProteus mirabilisPseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter, in people over 18 years of age who have limited or no alternative treatment options

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Complicated urinary tract or abdominal infections due to sensitive organisms

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Kidney and liver problems

* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea

Use of Cephalosporins During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Cephalosporins are among the safest antibiotics to use during pregnancy but are not without risks. Each medication is slightly different and may have different side effects. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Use of cephalosporins during breastfeeding is discouraged because these medications may affect the baby's digestive tract. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

