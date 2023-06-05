Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes (MEN)

People with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 develop tumors, or excessive growth and activity, of two or more of the following glands:

The parathyroid glands (the small glands located next to the thyroid gland in the base of the neck)

The pancreas

The pituitary gland

The adrenal glands (less often affected)

Many (30 to 90%) of people with MEN type 1 also develop tumors of the hormone-producing cells (islet cells) of the pancreas (also called pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors).

More than half of islet cell tumors produce excessive gastrin, which stimulates the stomach to overproduce acid. People with tumors that produce gastrin generally develop peptic ulcers that often bleed, develop holes (perforate), and leak stomach contents into the abdomen, or block the stomach. The high acid levels commonly interfere with the activity of enzymes from the pancreas, resulting in diarrhea and fatty, smelly stools (steatorrhea). Some of these tumors produce high levels of insulin and, consequently, very low levels of sugar in the blood (hypoglycemia), especially if the person has not eaten for several hours. The remaining islet cell tumors may produce other hormones, such as vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, which can cause severe diarrhea and lead to dehydration. Some islet cell tumors produce no hormones at all.

Some of the islet cell tumors are cancerous and able to spread (metastasize) to other areas of the body. In people who have MEN type 1, cancerous islet cell tumors tend to grow more slowly than cancerous islet cell tumors that develop in people who do not have this condition.

Some people with MEN type 1 develop pituitary gland tumors. Some of these tumors produce the hormone prolactin, causing menstrual abnormalities and often breast secretions (galactorrhea) in women who are not nursing and decreased sexual desire and erectile dysfunction (impotence) in men. Other tumors produce growth hormone, leading to acromegaly). A small percentage of pituitary tumors produce corticotropin, which overstimulates the adrenal glands, leading them to produce high levels of corticosteroid hormones and causing Cushing syndrome. A few pituitary tumors produce no hormones at all. Some pituitary tumors cause headaches, impaired vision, and decreased pituitary gland function by pressing against nearby parts of the brain.

In some people with MEN type 1, tumors or excessive growth and activity of the adrenal glands develop. A small percentage of people develop a different type of tumor, known as carcinoid tumors. Some people also develop noncancerous growths just below the skin.

Women with MEN type 1 may be at higher risk of breast cancer.