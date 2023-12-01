Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the eye pain and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Eye Pain).

Doctors ask the person to describe the pain, including when it started, how severe it is, and whether it hurts to look in different directions or blink. They ask about whether the person has ever had eye pain and whether the person is sensitive to light, has blurred vision, or feels as if the eye contains a foreign object.

During the physical examination, doctors check for the presence of fever or a runny nose. They check the face for tenderness.

Most important is the eye examination, including the entire eye, eyelids, and the region around the eye. Doctors check

Whether the eyes are red or swollen

How clearly a person can see using a standard eye chart (visual acuity)

Whether the person can see in each part of the field of vision (visual field testing)

How the pupils react to light

Whether shining a light into the unaffected eye causes pain in the affected eye when the affected eye is closed (called true photophobia)

If doctors suspect a foreign object but do not see one, they turn the eyelids inside out to search for hidden foreign objects.

Doctors usually do a slit-lamp examinationtonometry to measure the pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure). They use a slit-lamp and/or an ophthalmoscope (a light with magnifying lenses that shines into the back of the eye) to examine the lens and use an ophthalmoscope to examine the vitreous humor (the jellylike substance that fills the eyeball), retina (the light-sensing structure at the back of the eye), optic nerve, and the retinal veins and arteries.

Sometimes findings are helpful in making a diagnosis. Particular findings or combinations may point to particular disorders.

Findings may also help suggest or eliminate certain types of disorders.