Infectious conjunctivitis is inflammation of the conjunctiva usually caused by viruses or bacteria.

Bacteria and viruses can infect the conjunctiva.

Redness and tearing or discharge are common symptoms, and some people have sensitivity to light.

Good hygiene helps prevent the infection from spreading to the other eye or to someone else's eye.

Antibiotic eye drops are often given for bacterial conjunctivitis.

(See also Overview of Conjunctival and Scleral Disorders.)

A variety of microorganisms may infect the conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the white of the eye). The most common organisms are viral, particularly those from the group known as adenoviruses. Bacterial infections are less frequent. Both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are very contagious, easily passing from one person to another, or from a person's infected eye to the uninfected eye.

Some viruses that cause bodywide symptoms also cause red, irritated eyes. Such viral infections include measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, Zika, and some of the viruses that cause cold- and flu-like symptoms. SARS-CoV2 can cause conjunctivitis.

Fungal infections are rare and occur mainly in people who use corticosteroid eye drops for a long time or have eye injuries involving organic matter, such as plants or dirt.

Newborns are particularly susceptible to eye infections caused by Chlamydia trachomatis or Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which they acquire from organisms in the mother's birth canal (conjunctivitis of the newborn).

Inclusion conjunctivitis is a particularly long-lasting form of conjunctivitis caused by certain strains of the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. Inclusion conjunctivitis usually spreads by contact with genital secretions from a person who has a genital chlamydial infection. Trachoma, another type of conjunctivitis caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, is not due to a genital chlamydial infection.

Gonococcal conjunctivitis is conjunctivitis caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae (gonorrhea), a sexually transmitted infection that also may spread to the eye by contact with genital secretions from a person who has a genital gonorrheal infection.

Severe infections may scar the conjunctiva, causing abnormalities in the tear film. Sometimes, severe conjunctival infections spread to the cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil).

Inflammation of the conjunctiva caused by an allergic reaction, as opposed to a virus or bacteria, is called allergic conjunctivitis.

Symptoms of Infectious Conjunctivitis When infected, the conjunctiva becomes pink from dilated blood vessels, and a discharge appears in the eye. Often the discharge causes the person's eyes to stick shut, particularly overnight. This discharge may also cause the vision to blur. Vision improves when the discharge is blinked away. If the cornea is infected, vision also blurs but does not improve with blinking. Sometimes the eye feels irritated, and bright light may cause discomfort. Very rarely, severe infections that have scarred the conjunctiva lead to long-term vision difficulties. Viral conjunctivitis differs from bacterial conjunctivitis in the following ways: Eye discharge tends to be watery in viral conjunctivitis and thicker white, green, or yellow in bacterial conjunctivitis.

An upper respiratory infection increases the likelihood of a viral cause.

A lymph node in front of the ear may be swollen and painful in viral conjunctivitis but is usually not in bacterial conjunctivitis. These factors, however, cannot always accurately differentiate viral conjunctivitis from bacterial conjunctivitis. Infectious Conjunctivitis (Viral) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY People with inclusion conjunctivitis or with conjunctivitis caused by gonorrhea often have symptoms of a genital infection, such as discharge from the penis or vagina and burning during urination. Conjunctivitis in a Newborn Image Reprinted with permission of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Eye Trauma and Emergencies: A Slide-Script Program, 1985. Conjunctivitis in the newborn causes inflammation of the eyelid and a discharge of pus.

Diagnosis of Infectious Conjunctivitis A doctor's evaluation of the symptoms and appearance of the eye

Sometimes culture of secretions Doctors diagnose infectious conjunctivitis usually by its symptoms and appearance. The eye is usually closely examined with a slit lamp (an instrument that enables a doctor to examine the eye under high magnification). Samples of infected secretions may be sent to a laboratory to identify the infecting organism by a culture. However, doctors usually send samples to a laboratory only in certain situations: When the symptoms are severe or recurring

When the doctors are uncertain if a bacterial infection is present

When Chlamydia trachomatis or Neisseria gonorrhea is thought to be the cause

When the person has an immune system defect (such as human immunodeficiency virus [HIV]/AIDS)

When the person has had an eye problem, such as a corneal transplant or eye bulging caused by Graves disease What Is Pink Eye?

Treatment of Infectious Conjunctivitis For the discharge of bacterial conjunctivitis, washing the eyelid and warm, wet washcloth compresses to remove the typically hard, dry secretions

For treating the infection of bacterial conjunctivitis, antibiotic eye drops or ointment

For severe viral conjunctivitis, where blurring and sensitivity to light are interfering with important daily activities, corticosteroid eye drops can be helpful

For decreasing the symptoms (swelling and discomfort) of viral conjunctivitis, cold compresses

Frequent use of hand sanitizers and other precautions to avoid spreading the infection If discharge accumulates on the eyelid, particularly in bacterial conjunctivitis, people should gently wash the eyelid (with the eye closed) with warm tap water and a clean washcloth. Cold compresses sometimes soothe the feeling of irritation, particularly in viral conjunctivitis. If severe viral conjunctivitis causes symptoms, such as blurring and sensitivity to light, that interfere with important daily activities, corticosteroid eye drops can help. Antibiotic eye drops or ointment can help treat bacterial conjunctivitis. Because infectious (bacterial or viral) conjunctivitis is highly contagious, people should use hand sanitizers before and after cleaning the eye or applying drugs to the eye. Also, a person should be careful not to touch the infected eye and then touch the other eye. Towels and washcloths used to clean the eye should be kept separate from other towels and washcloths. People with infectious conjunctivitis generally stay home from work or school for a few days, just as they would with a cold. In the most severe cases of viral conjunctivitis, people sometimes stay home for weeks. A person with conjunctivitis should avoid swimming in a pool. Conjunctivitis caused by bacteria Adult inclusion conjunctivitis Gonococcal conjunctivitis Neisseria gonorrhoeaeChlamydia trachomatis Conjunctivitis caused by viruses Most people with viral conjunctivitis get better in a week or two and do not need any specific treatment. However, corticosteroid eye drops may be needed in some people with the severe adenoviral conjunctivitis (epidemic keratoconjunctivitis) (see What Is Pink Eye? Antiviral eye drops are not helpful for conjunctivitis caused by viruses (antiviral eye drops are used for some cornea infections caused by viruses—see Herpes Simplex Keratitis). In severe cases, the doctor may remove the inflamed membrane that lines the inner eyelid to reduce the chances of scarring of the conjunctiva.