What causes eye pain?

The most common causes of eye pain are problems with your cornea. Your cornea is the clear layer at the front of your eye. It's sensitive to pain.

A scratched or infected cornea

Something in your eye

Other eye problems that cause pain include:

Glaucoma—high pressure inside your eye

Contact lens keratitis—a problem caused by wearing your contact lenses too long

Pinkeye

Herpes zoster ophthalmicus—a shingles infection that affects your eye

Infection inside the eye—this is most common if you've recently had eye surgery or an eye injury

Inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis)—a mild pain that hurts when your eye moves around

Problems in other parts of your body can also cause eye pain, such as: