Corneal Abrasions and Corneal Foreign Bodies

Foreign bodies in the cornea cause abrasions, resulting in pain and redness, and lead to infections, even after they are removed. Most of these injuries are minor.

The most common injuries involving the surface of the transparent dome on the front surface of the eye (cornea) are

Scratches (abrasions)

Foreign bodies (objects)

Causes Particles are common causes of corneal abrasions. Particles can be dispersed via explosions, wind, or working with tools (for example, grinding, hammering, or drilling). Contact lenses are a common cause of corneal abrasions. Poorly fitting lenses, lenses worn when the eyes are dry, lenses that have been incompletely cleaned and that have particles attached to them, lenses left in the eyes too long, lenses left in inappropriately during sleep, and forceful or inept removal of lenses can result in scratches on the surface of the eyes. Other common sources of abrasions are Tree branches or falling debris

Fingernails

Hairbrushes

Make-up applicators Most corneal abrasions heal without developing infections (such as conjunctivitis and corneal ulcers), but those related to contact lenses or contaminated with soil or vegetable matter (for example, an injury caused by a tree branch) are more likely to become infected.

Symptoms Corneal abrasions and foreign bodies usually cause pain, tearing, and a feeling that there is something in the eye. They may also cause redness (due to dilated blood vessels on the surface of the eye) or, occasionally, swelling of the eye and eyelid. Vision may become blurred. Light may cause the muscle that constricts the pupil to undergo a painful spasm. Injuries that penetrate the eye (intraocular foreign bodies) may cause similar symptoms. If a foreign object penetrates the inside of the eye, fluid may leak out.

Diagnosis A doctor's evaluation Prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment of corneal abrasions and foreign bodies can help prevent infection. The diagnosis is based on the person’s symptoms, the circumstances of the injury, and the examination.

Prognosis Fortunately, the surface cells of the eye regenerate rapidly. Even large corneal abrasions tend to heal in 1 to 3 days. A contact lens should not be worn for 5 days after the abrasion heals. A follow-up examination by an ophthalmologist 1 or 2 days after the injury is wise, but the time frame may vary based on the size and severity of the injury.