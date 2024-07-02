Inflammation of the orbit can be the result of a bodywide (systemic) inflammatory disorder. Sometimes the inflammation affects only the orbit. Inflammation can be caused by infection or by a noninfectious disorder. Inflammation of the orbit due to infection that affects the eyelid, skin, and tissues around the front of the eye is called preseptal cellulitis. Inflammation due to infection that affects the tissue within the orbit and around and behind the eye is called orbital cellulitis. Noninfectious orbital inflammation has many causes. The most common cause of noninfectious inflammation of the eye socket is thyroid eye disease (also known as Graves ophthalmopathy).

Systemic inflammatory disorders that affect the eye/orbit include granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener granulomatosis), in which there is generalized inflammation of blood vessels (called vasculitis). Another type of inflammation is called IgG4-related orbital inflammation (see also IgG4-Related Disease). IgG4-related orbital inflammation can affect the same structures as granulomatosis with polyangiitis but typically has fewer symptoms.

Inflammatory disorders that affect only the eye include scleritis, in which the white coat of the eye (sclera) becomes inflamed. Eyelid disorders with inflammation are discussed elsewhere. Inflammation affecting any or all parts of the orbit is called inflammatory orbital pseudotumor (which is not really a tumor and is not a cancer) or nonspecific orbital inflammation. Inflammation affecting the tear (lacrimal) gland, located at the upper outer edge of the orbit (see figure Where Tears Come From), is called dacryoadenitis. Inflammation affecting one of the muscles that move the eye is called myositis.