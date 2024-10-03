skip to main content
Christopher J. Brady, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Ophthalmology, Vitreoretinal Diseases

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Vitreoretinal Medicine and Surgery, Mid Atlantic Retinal, Philadelphia, PA
  • Master of Health Sciences: Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Retina Fellows Forum Research Award for Best Fellow Paper, 2014
  • Best Fellow Surgical Case Presentation, 2nd Annual Vit-Buckle Society Meeting, 2014
  • Volunteer work for Helen Keller International in Senegal and for Orbis International in India
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 6 book chapters

Manual Chapters and Commentaries