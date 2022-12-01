Dizziness is an inexact term people often use to describe various related sensations, including

Faintness (feeling about to pass out)

Light-headedness

Dysequilibrium (feeling off balance or unsteady)

A vague spaced-out or swimmy-headed feeling

Vertigo (a sensation of movement when there is no actual movement)

Vertigo is a type of dizziness felt as a sensation of movement when there is no actual movement. People usually feel that they, their environment, or both are spinning. The feeling is similar to that produced by the childhood game of spinning round and round, then suddenly stopping and feeling the surroundings spin. Occasionally, people simply feel pulled to one side. Vertigo is not a diagnosis. It is a description of a sensation.

People with vertigo may also have nausea and vomiting, difficulty with balance, and/or trouble walking. Some people have a rhythmic jerking movement of the eyes (nystagmus) during an episode of vertigo.

Different people often use the terms “dizziness” and “vertigo” differently, perhaps because these sensations are hard to describe in words. Also, people may describe their sensations differently at different times. For example, the sensations might feel like light-headedness one time and like vertigo the next.

However it is described, these sensations can be disturbing and even incapacitating, particularly when accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Symptoms cause particular problems for people doing an exacting or dangerous task, such as driving, flying, or operating heavy machinery.

Dizziness accounts for about 5 to 6% of doctor visits. It may occur at any age but becomes more common as people age. It affects about 40% of people older than 40 at some time. Dizziness may be temporary or chronic. Dizziness is considered chronic if it lasts more than a month. Chronic dizziness is more common among older people.

Evaluation of Dizziness and Vertigo The following information can help people with dizziness decide whether a doctor’s evaluation is needed and help them know what to expect during the evaluation. Warning signs In people with dizziness, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include Headache

Neck pain

Difficulty walking

Loss of consciousness (fainting)

Other neurologic symptoms (such as trouble hearing, seeing, speaking, or swallowing or difficulty moving an arm or leg) When to see a doctor People who have warning signs, those whose symptoms are severe or have been continuous for over an hour, and those with vomiting should go to a hospital right away. Other people should see their doctor as soon as possible. People who had a single, brief (less than 1 minute), mild episode with no other symptoms may choose to wait and see whether they have another episode. What the doctor does In people with dizziness, doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the dizziness and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Dizziness). In addition to warning signs, important features that doctors ask about include severity of the symptoms (has the person fallen or missed work), presence of vomiting and/or ringing in the ears, whether symptoms come and go or have been continuous, and possible triggers of the symptoms (for example, changing position of the head or taking a new drug). During the physical examination, the ear, eye, and neurologic examinations are particularly important. Hearing is tested, and the ears are examined for abnormalities of the ear canal and eardrum. The eyes are checked for abnormal movements, such as nystagmus. Hearing loss or ringing in the ears (tinnitus) suggests that people may have a disorder of the inner ear. Nystagmus suggests a disorder affecting the inner ear or various nerve connections in the brain stem. With nystagmus, the eyes rapidly and repeatedly jerk in one direction and then return more slowly to their original position. Doctors deliberately try to trigger nystagmus if people do not have it spontaneously because the direction in which the eyes move and how long the nystagmus lasts help doctors diagnose the cause of vertigo. To trigger nystagmus, doctors first lay people on their back and gently roll them from side to side while watching their eyes. Specialists sometimes have the person wear thick, one-way, magnifying glasses called Frenzel lenses. Doctors can easily see the person's magnified eyes through the lenses, but the person sees a blur and cannot visually fixate on anything (visual fixation makes it harder to trigger nystagmus). During the maneuver to induce nystagmus, eye movements may be recorded by using electrodes (sensors that stick to the skin) placed around each eye (electronystagmography) or by a video camera attached to the Frenzel lenses (video electronystagmography). If no nystagmus occurs with rolling side to side, doctors try other maneuvers. These other maneuvers include putting ice-cold water into the ear canal (caloric testing) and rapidly changing the position of the person's head (Dix-Hallpike maneuver). Doctors also do a complete neurologic examination, paying particular attention to tests of walking, balance, and coordination. Table Some Causes and Features of Dizziness Testing The need for tests in people with dizziness or vertigo depends on what doctors find during the history and physical examination, particularly whether warning signs are present. For people with a sudden attack of dizziness that is still going on, doctors usually apply a fingertip oxygen sensor, measure blood glucose from a drop of blood from the fingertip. Some women get a pregnancy test. People with warning signs typically require gadolinium-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), as do people without warning signs who have had symptoms for a long time. Several tests can be used to evaluate balance and gait, such as the Romberg test. Another test of balance has the person walking a straight line with one foot behind the other. If the doctor's examination shows possible hearing loss, people are usually sent for a formal hearing test (audiogram). Comprehensive vestibular testing is sometimes done. This testing includes video electronystagmography (computerized recording and analysis of abnormal eye movements), rotary chair testing (looking for abnormal eye movements while sitting in a chair that is rotated), and vestibular-evoked myogenic potential testing. These tests are typically done by doctors who specialize in the care of the ear (otolaryngologists). Electrocardiography (ECG), Holter monitoring for heart rhythm abnormalities, echocardiography, and exercise stress testing may be done to evaluate heart function. For dizziness that occurs only when standing up, specific tests may be needed.

Treatment of Dizziness and Vertigo The cause of dizziness is treated whenever possible. Treatment includes stopping or reducing the dose of any drug that is the cause or switching to an alternative drug. Vertigo caused by disorders of the inner ear, such as Meniere disease, labyrinthitis, migraine associated vertigo, or vestibular neuronitis Vertigo in people with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo is treated with the Epley maneuver (a somersault-like maneuver of the head) done by an experienced practitioner. Sometimes, people learn how to do this at home to help relieve symptoms if they recur. Meniere disease is best managed by an otolaryngologist with training in management of this chronic disorder, but initial management consists of a low-salt diet and a diuretic ("water pills"), which may not be effective in all people with the disorder. In people with vertigo that occurs with migraines, the migraine is treated. If vertigo persists for a long time, some people benefit from physical therapy to help them cope with their disturbed sense of balance. Therapists may also recommend such strategies as Avoiding movements that may trigger dizziness, such as looking up or bending down

Storing items at levels that are easy to reach

Getting up slowly after sitting or lying down

Clenching hands and flexing feet before standing

Learning exercises that combine eye, head, and body movements to help prevent dizziness

Doing physical therapy and exercises to strengthen muscles and maintain independent gait as long as possible

Undergoing vestibular rehabilitation therapy (a specialized form of physical therapy that targets symptoms of peripheral and central vestibular dysfunction)

Essentials for Older People As people grow older, many factors make dizziness and vertigo more common. The organs involved in balance, particularly the structures of the inner ear, function less well. It becomes harder to see in dim light. The body's mechanisms that control blood pressure respond more slowly (for example, to standing up). Older people are also more likely to be taking drugs that can cause dizziness. Although dizziness and vertigo are unpleasant at any age, they cause particular problems for older people. Frail people have a much higher risk of falling and of sustaining serious injuries when they are dizzy. Even if they do not fall, their fear of falling often significantly affects their ability to do daily activities. The drugs that help relieve vertigo can make people feel sleepy. This effect is more common and sometimes more severe in older people. Even more so than younger people, older people with dizziness or vertigo may benefit from general physical therapy and exercises to strengthen their muscles to help them maintain their independence. Physical therapists can also provide important safety information for older or disabled people to help prevent falls.