Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
eric j. formeister
/
Eric J. Formeister, MD, MS
Affiliations
Assistant Professor, Otology & Neurotology
Dept. of Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Biology of the Ears, Nose, and Throat
Symptoms of Ear Disorders