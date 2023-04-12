Overview of Headache

Most people do not need testing. However, if doctors suspect a serious disorder, tests are done. For some suspected disorders, tests are done as soon as possible. In other cases, testing can be done within one or more days.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and/or magnetic resonance angiography (which provides detailed images of blood vessels) or, if MRI is not available or contraindicated, computed tomography (CT) is done as soon as possible if people have

A thunderclap headache

Changes in levels of consciousness, such as drowsiness or confusion

A fever and a stiff neck that makes lowering the chin to the chest painful and sometimes impossible

Swelling of the optic nerve (papilledema), detected by eye examination with an ophthalmoscope

Symptoms that suggest a serious bodywide response to an infection (sepsis), such as a certain type of rash or shock

Symptoms that suggest a brain disorder, such as changes in sensation or vision (including double vision), sudden weakness, loss of coordination, seizures, or difficulty speaking or understanding speech

A head injury causing headache and loss of consciousness

If people have a thunderclap headache, magnetic resonance angiography (or CT) is done immediately.

MRI is done within a day or so if people have conditions such as the following:

Cancer

A weakened immune system (due to a disorder such as AIDS or a medication)

MRI or CT (if MRI is not available or is contraindicated) is done within a few days if people have certain other characteristics, such as the following:

Headaches that begin after age 50

Double vision

A new headache that is worse when the person awakens in the morning or that awakens the person from sleep

An increase in the frequency, duration, or intensity of chronic headaches

A spinal tap (lumbar puncture) is usually done if

Acute meningitis or encephalitis (a brain infection) is suspected.

People have a thunderclap headache (suggesting subarachnoid hemorrhage) even when results of CT or MRI or other imaging tests are normal.

People have a weakened immune system.

The headache is worsening and/or doctors suspect idiopathic intracranial hypertension or chronic meningitis.

Usually, doctors do CT or MRI before the spinal tap if they think that pressure within the skull may be increased—for example, by a mass (such as a tumor, an abscess, or a hematoma). A spinal tap can be dangerous if pressure within the skull is increased. When spinal fluid is removed and pressure within the skull is increased, parts of the brain may suddenly shift downward. If these parts are pressed through the small openings in the tissues that separate the brain into compartments, a life-threatening disorder called brain herniation results.

Other tests are done within hours or days, depending on the examination results and the causes that are suspected.