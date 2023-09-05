The temporomandibular joints are the connections between the temporal bones of the skull and the lower jawbone (mandible). There are 2 temporomandibular joints, one on each side of the face just in front of the ears. Ligaments, tendons, and muscles support the joints and are responsible for jaw movement.

Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs) are caused by problems with the jaw muscles or joints or the fibrous tissues connecting them.

People may have headaches and tenderness of the chewing muscles or may hear clicking/popping sounds of the joints in the jaw.

Doctors or dentists can usually diagnose these disorders by doing a history and physical examination, but sometimes an imaging test is needed.

Treatment usually involves self-help and doctor-directed measures, oral appliance (splint) therapy, and pain relief.

The temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is one of the most complicated joints in the body: It opens and closes like a hinge and slides forward, downward, backward, and from side to side. During chewing, it may sustain an enormous amount of pressure depending on the position and health of the upper and lower teeth, which act much like a doorstop for the joint during closing. The TMJ contains a piece of dense fibrous tissue called the articular disk. The disk serves as a cushion between the skull and the lower jawbone, keeping them from rubbing against each other.

TMDs, previously called TMJ disorders, are most common among women in their early 20s and those between the ages of 40 and 50. In rare cases, infants are born with TMJ abnormalities. TMDs include problems with the joints, the muscles, and the bands of fibrous tissue that connect them (fascia).

Dislocation of the jaw, which is a dental emergency, is characterized by a wide-open mouth and pain that makes it difficult to return to a closed-mouth (teeth together) position.

Causes of Temporomandibular Disorders Most often, the cause of a temporomandibular disorder (TMD) is a combination of muscle tension and anatomic problems within the joints. Sometimes there is a psychologic component as well as other factors. Clenching and grinding of the teeth (bruxism), bodywide disorders (such as osteopenia, autoimmune disorders, connective tissue disorders, or genetic bone disorders), infections, injury, misalignment of teeth, and even constant gum chewing can cause symptoms. Specific causes include Muscle fatigue and overuse, leading to temporomandibular myofascial pain syndrome

Internal temporomandibular joint (TMJ) derangement

Arthritis

Ankylosis

Hypermobility Temporomandibular myofascial pain syndrome Temporomandibular myofascial pain syndrome is the most common disorder affecting the temporomandibular region. Muscle pain and tightness around the jaw and limited mouth opening occur, as well as headache and pain in other areas of the head and neck. Pain is caused mainly by muscle fatigue or overuse, sometimes resulting from clenching or grinding the teeth while awake or asleep due to psychologic or sleep-related stress. Clenching and grinding while asleep exert far more force than clenching and grinding while awake. Pain can also be brought on by injury to the head or neck, sleep disorders, problems of misalignment of the upper and lower sets of teeth, or even toothache. The TMJ can be normal. Temporomandibular myofascial pain syndrome is more common among women and typically affects women in their early 20s and women who are nearing or going through menopause. The Temporomandibular Joint Internal temporomandibular joint derangement In the most common form of internal TMJ derangement, the disk inside the joint lies in front of (anterior to) its normal position. The disk can be moved out of place when the ligaments that hold it in place become elongated or, often, stretched due to injury to the joint (sprained ligament). Internal TMJ derangement can occur with or without reduction. Reduction means the parts of a joint have returned to their normal positions. Disk displacement with reduction is more common than displacement without reduction and occurs in about one third of the adult population. In derangement with reduction, the disk lies in front of its normal position only when the mouth is closed. As the mouth opens and the jaw slides forward, the disk slips back into its normal position, often making a popping or clicking sound. As the mouth closes, the disk slips forward again. In internal TMJ derangement without reduction, the disk never slips back into its normal position, and the degree to which the mouth can be opened is limited. TMJ derangement can cause inflammation around the joint (capsulitis). Internal TMJ derangements may or may not be painful. Arthritis Arthritis in a temporomandibular joint may result from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, infectious arthritis, or injury, particularly injury that causes bleeding into the joint. Such injuries are fairly common among children who are struck directly on the chin or on the side of the chin. Osteoarthritis, a type of arthritis in which the cartilage of the body's joints degenerates, is most common among people over age 50. Osteoarthritis of the TMJ may occur when the fibrocartilage disk inside the joint is displaced or has developed holes, causing the bone of the joint to change shape as part of degenerative changes. Rheumatoid arthritis, a disease in which the body attacks its own cells (an autoimmune disease) causing inflammation, affects the temporomandibular joint in about 17% of people with this type of arthritis. The temporomandibular joint is usually among the last joints to be affected by rheumatoid arthritis. Infectious arthritis is caused by an infection that has spread from an adjoining area of the head or neck or that has been carried by the bloodstream to the joint from another part of the body. Traumatic arthritis, which is arthritis caused by an injury (such as when the jaw is stretched widely during a difficult tooth extraction), is rare. Ankylosis Ankylosis is loss of joint movement resulting from a fibrosing (scarring) or fusion of bones within the joint or from calcification (the deposit of calcium into body tissues) of the ligaments around it. Ankylosis most often results from an injury or an infection, but it may be apparent at birth or a result of rheumatoid arthritis. Hypermobility Hypermobility (looseness of the jaw) results when the ligaments that hold the joint together become excessively elongated, like being double-jointed. In hypermobility, dislocation is usually caused by the shape of the joints, ligament looseness (laxity), and muscle tension. It may be caused by trying to open the mouth too wide or by being struck on the jaw.

Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders Symptoms of temporomandibular disorders (TMDs) include headaches, tenderness of the chewing muscles, and clicking or popping or locking of the joints. Sometimes the pain seems to occur near the joint rather than in it. Temporomandibular disorders may be the reason for recurring headaches that do not respond to usual medical treatment. Other symptoms include pain or stiffness in the neck and shoulders, dizziness, earaches or stuffiness in the ears, and disrupted sleep. People with temporomandibular disorders often have difficulty opening their mouth wide. For example, most people without temporomandibular disorders can place the tips of their index, middle, and ring fingers held together and placed horizontally in the space between the upper and lower front teeth without forcing. For people with temporomandibular disorders (with the exception of those with hypermobility), this space usually is markedly smaller. Temporomandibular myofascial pain syndrome People with temporomandibular myofascial pain syndrome (previously known as temporomandibular joint [TMJ] syndrome or TMJ dysfunction) may feel pain, fatigue, and tightness on the sides of the face when awakening or after stressful periods during the day. Clenching and grinding of the teeth while asleep and sleep-disordered breathing, such as obstructive sleep apnea, may cause a person to awaken with a headache, which may slowly diminish over the day. However, some people have symptoms while awake, including a headache, if they continue to clench and grind their teeth while awake. As the jaw opens, it may move slightly (deviate) to one side or the other and may not open all the way. The chewing muscles are typically painful and tender to the touch. Small spots or knots in the muscles (called trigger points) are tender and when pressed can cause referred pain in other locations in the head and neck. Internal temporomandibular joint derangement Internal joint derangement related to anterior disk displacement with reduction usually causes a clicking or popping sound in the joint when the mouth opens wide or the jaw shifts from side to side. Other people are sometimes able to hear these sounds. In many people, these joint sounds are the only symptoms. However, some people also have pain, particularly when chewing foods with a tough consistency. In a small percentage of people, these sounds progress to locking of the joints. Internal joint derangement related to anterior disk displacement without reduction does not cause a sound but makes it difficult for people to open their mouth wide. It usually causes pain and a feeling that the joint is out of place. Typically, this type of joint derangement starts suddenly in people whose joint previously clicked all the time (anterior disk displacement with reduction). Sometimes people discover they are not able to fully open their jaw when they wake up. After 6 to 12 months, the pain may decrease, and the limitation on how much the mouth can be opened may resolve. Arthritis With osteoarthritis, because it occurs mainly when the disk is out of place or has developed holes, the person feels and often hears a grating sensation in the temporomandibular joints when opening and closing the mouth. Stiffness, mild pain, or a combination may occur. When osteoarthritis is severe, the top of the jawbone flattens out, and the person cannot open the mouth wide. The jaw may also shift toward the affected side, and the person may be unable to move it back. The person may notice a change in how the upper and lower teeth meet on the unaffected side. Rheumatoid arthritis causes pain, swelling in the temporomandibular joint, and limited jaw movement. It usually affects both temporomandibular joints about equally, which is rarely the case in other types of TMDs. When rheumatoid arthritis is severe, especially in children, the top of the jawbone may degenerate and shorten, causing deformities of the face. This damage can lead to rapid misalignment of many or all of the upper and lower teeth. Though rare, if the damage is severe, the bones of the joint may eventually fuse together (ankylosis). In infectious arthritis, the area over and around the temporomandibular joint is inflamed, and jaw movement is limited and painful. Traumatic arthritis causes pain and tenderness in the temporomandibular joint, and limitation of jaw movement. Ankylosis Typically, fusion of the ligaments and bone around the joint (extra-articular ankylosis) is not painful, but the mouth can open only about 1 inch (about 2½ centimeters) or less. Fusion of bones within the joint (intra-articular ankylosis) causes pain and more severely limits jaw movement. Hypermobility In a person with hypermobility, the jaw may slip forward completely out of its socket (dislocate), causing pain and an inability to close the mouth. Dislocation may occur suddenly and repeatedly.

Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Disorders A dentist's or doctor's evaluation

Sometimes imaging tests

For infectious arthritis, aspiration of fluid

Sometimes polysomnography (sleep study) A dentist or doctor almost always diagnoses a temporomandibular disorder based solely on a person's medical and dental history and on a physical examination. Part of the examination involves gently pressing on the side of the face or placing the little finger in the person's ear and gently pressing forward while the person opens and closes the jaw, and listening and feeling for sounds of catching, clicking, or popping. Also the doctor gently presses on the chewing muscles to detect pain or tenderness and notes whether the jaw slides when the person bites. The person is asked to open the mouth as wide as is comfortable. An average-sized person can open the mouth at least 1½ inches (about 4 centimeters). When a doctor suspects an internal joint derangement, further tests can be done. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the standard with which doctors assess whether internal joint derangement has occurred or why a person is not responding to treatment. A doctor suspects osteoarthritis when a creaking/grating sound is heard when the person opens the mouth (crepitus). X-rays and/or a computed tomography (CT) scan can confirm the diagnosis. Infectious arthritis may be suspected when the area over and around the temporomandibular joint is inflamed and when movement of the joint is painful and limited. Infection in another part of the body serves as a clue as well. To confirm the diagnosis of infectious arthritis, the doctor may insert a needle into the temporomandibular joint and withdraw fluid (aspiration), which is then analyzed for bacteria. If hypermobility is the cause, the person typically can open the mouth wider than the breadth of 3 fingers. The jaw may be chronically dislocated. If ankylosis is the cause, the jaw's range of motion tends to be markedly reduced. If symptoms of muscle pain and tightness continue, doctors may arrange testing for a sleep disorder. This test is called polysomnography.