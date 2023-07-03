Genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder includes pain during sexual intercourse or other sexual activity that involves penetration and involuntary contraction of muscles around the opening of the vagina (levator ani syndrome, or vaginismus), making sexual intercourse painful or impossible.

Most women with genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder are anxious about and cannot tolerate insertion of any object into the vagina (such as from sexual intercourse, a tampon, or a pelvic examination).

Women may develop this disorder after experiencing painful intercourse (due to vaginal dryness or sexual trauma), or there may be no known cause.

Doctors diagnose genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder based on symptoms, a pelvic examination, and specific criteria.

Lubricants, topical anesthetic (numbing) gels, exercises to relax pelvic muscles, exercises to make women feel comfortable with vaginal contact by themselves or their partner, or pelvic physical therapy may help.

(See also Overview of Sexual Dysfunction in Women.)

Pain during intercourse may occur in the

Vulva (the external female genitals, including the labia, clitoris, and opening of the vagina), called provoked vestibulodynia: Occurring when the vulva is touched, even with light pressure

Vagina, called dyspareunia: Occurring when something is inserted into the vagina

Abdomen (belly), called deep dyspareunia: Occurring in the abdomen when something is inserted into the vagina

The pain may be burning, sharp, or cramping. Pelvic muscles tend to become tight, which increases the pain, whether it is superficial or deep.

In genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder, muscles around the opening of vagina tighten involuntarily when a woman thinks about or tries to have sexual intercourse (or any vaginal insertion, such as during a pelvic examination).

Many women with genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder also have difficulty becoming aroused and/or difficulty reaching orgasm.

External Female Reproductive Anatomy

Causes of Genito-Pelvic Pain/Penetration Disorder Causes of genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder vary depending on whether the pain is superficial or deep. Vulvar pain Vulvar pain may result from the following: Increased sensitivity of the genital area to pain (as may occur in provoked vestibulodynia)

Breastfeeding, which can cause dryness of the vagina because estrogen levels are low

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (changes in the vagina and urinary tract that can occur at menopause)

Inadequate lubrication from insufficient foreplay

Inflammation or infection in the genital area (including genital herpes and yeast infections) or Bartholin glands (the small glands on either side of the vaginal opening)

An allergic reaction to contraceptive foams or jellies or to latex condoms

Inflammation or infection of the urinary tract

Injuries in the genital area

A history of sexual trauma

Use of antihistamines, which can cause slight, temporary dryness of the vagina

Radiation therapy affecting the vagina, which can make the vagina less elastic and can cause scarring, making the area around the vagina narrower and shorter Genitourinary syndrome of menopause refers to changes in the vagina and urinary tract that occur after menopause. Tissues of the vagina can become thin, dry, and have difficultly stretching, and lubrication for intercourse is inadequate. These changes occur because estrogen levels decrease after menopause. These changes can make intercourse painful. Urinary symptoms that can occur at menopause include a compelling need to urinate (urinary urgency) and frequent urinary tract infections. Provoked vestibulodynia (pain of an area at the opening of the vagina, called the vulvar vestibule) may be present the first time something (such as a tampon, speculum, or penis) is inserted into the vagina (penetration). Or it may develop in a woman who has experienced comfortable, pain-free penetration. Vestibulodynia may result from a combination of factors, including the following: Inflammation or an immune reaction (which may result from contact with an irritating substance, a contact irritant, an infection or a medication)

An increased number of nerve fibers (which is sometimes present at birth), making the area more sensitive to pain

Menopause or other causes of decreased production of estrogen

Problems with the pelvic floor muscles (muscles that are located in the low in the pelvis and that support organs in the pelvis, including the vagina) Provoked vestibulodynia can occur in chronic pain syndromes, including fibromyalgia, interstitial cystitis, and irritable bowel syndrome. Also, certain connective tissue disorders (such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome) increase the risk of having provoked vestibulodynia. Vaginal pain Vaginal pain during or after sexual intercourse may result from the following: Vaginitis (bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, or trichomonal infection)

Rarely, an abnormality present at birth (such as an abnormal partition within the vagina) or a hymen that interferes with entry of the penis

Surgery that narrows the vagina (for example, to repair tissues torn during childbirth or to correct pelvic organ prolapse)

Levator ani syndrome (previously called vaginismus)

Myofascial pain (pain that is caused by tension and tenderness in areas of muscle called trigger points)

Endometriosis

Fibroids

Growths in the pelvis (such as tumors and ovarian cysts)

Bands of scar tissue (adhesions) between organs in the pelvis, which may form after an infection, surgery, or radiation therapy for cancer in a pelvic organ (such as the bladder, uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, or ovaries) The term levator ani syndrome has largely replaced the term vaginismus because symptoms of vaginismus typically result from levator ani muscle dysfunction. Levator ani syndrome is involuntary contraction of the levator ani, which is the main pelvic floor muscle. This disorder may result from fear that intercourse will be painful. It often begins when sexual intercourse is first attempted but may develop later after periods of stress or experiences of painful sex or trauma. If women fear sex will be painful, their pelvic muscles may automatically tighten whenever intercourse is anticipated or attempted. The hymen is a membrane that encircles or, in a very few women, covers the opening of the vagina. When women have sexual intercourse the first time, the hymen, if not previously stretched (for example, from tampon use or sexual stimulation with a finger inside the vagina), may tear, causing some pain and bleeding. A few women are born with an abnormally tight hymen. Deep abdominal pain Pain deep in the abdomen during or after sexual intercourse may result from the following: Infection of the cervix, uterus, or fallopian tubes (pelvic inflammatory disease), which may cause collections of pus (abscesses) to form in the pelvis

Myofascial pain

Endometriosis

Fibroids

Growths in the pelvis (such as tumors and ovarian cysts)

Bands of scar tissue (adhesions) between organs in the pelvis, which may form after an infection, surgery, or radiation therapy for cancer in a pelvic organ (such as the bladder, uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, or ovaries) The cause of deep abdominal pain during sex is treated, if possible. This may be with antibiotics for pelvic infection or surgery for endometriosis or uterine fibroids.

Symptoms of Genito-Pelvic Pain/Penetration Disorder The pain of genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder may first occur when something (tampon, speculum, or penis) is inserted into the vagina. Or a woman may never have had pain-free sexual intercourse. For example, the pain may occur even if she has not had sexual pain in the past. The pain is often described as burning or stabbing. Women with genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder may have an intense fear of and anxiety about pain before or during penetration of the vagina. When women anticipate that pain will recur during penetration, their vaginal muscles tighten, making attempts at sexual intercourse even more painful. The inability to have sexual intercourse is stressful for a woman and can cause relationship stress with a partner. It causes significant stress for a woman who wants to become pregnant.

Diagnosis of Genito-Pelvic Pain/Penetration Disorder Doctor's evaluation, based on specific criteria Doctors diagnose genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder based on the woman’s description of the problem, including when and where the pain is felt, and on the results of a pelvic examination. The pelvic examination can detect or rule out physical abnormalities. If a woman has a history vaginal pain, the anticipation of pain and involuntary contraction of muscles around the vagina's opening can make it difficult to have a pelvic examination. This can be discussed with the doctor before the examination. Some strategies for making a pelvic examination more tolerable are as follows: A woman and her doctor can discuss the examination before it begins and agree on how to communicate during the examination.

A woman can hold a mirror to be able to see what the doctor sees during the examination and allow the doctor to show her any issues that are detected.

A woman can place her hand on the doctor’s hand to have a greater sense of control during the examination. The area in and around the opening of vagina is examined for possible causes, such as signs of inflammation or abnormalities. To determine where the pain occurs, a doctor may use a cotton swab to touch different areas around and/or in the vagina. Doctors may also press on the urethra and bladder to check for tenderness. The doctor assesses the tightness of the pelvic muscles around the vagina by inserting one or two gloved fingers into the vagina. To check the uterus and ovaries for abnormalities, the doctor then places the other hand on the lower abdomen (called a bimanual examination) and presses on these organs. A rectal examination may also be done. Doctors diagnose genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder based on criteria from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), published by the American Psychiatric Association. These criteria require the presence of at least one of the following: Significant pain during intercourse or penetration attempts

Significant fear or anxiety about pain in anticipation of, during, or because of vaginal penetration

Significant tensing or tightening of the pelvic muscles during attempts to penetrate the vagina These symptoms must have been present for at least 6 months and must cause significant distress in the woman. Also, doctors must rule out any other cause of the symptoms, such as another disorder, sexual trauma, or medication or other substance.