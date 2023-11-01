Dietary changes

Stress reduction and pelvic muscle exercises

Bladder training

Medications

Sometimes surgery if other treatments are ineffective

Doctors are able to help up to 90% of people with interstitial cystitis, but complete eradication of symptoms is rare. Doctors encourage people to become aware of anything that might trigger an episode of interstitial cystitis symptoms.

Dietary changes are the first step in treatment. People avoid spicy foods and foods that are high in potassium because these foods may further irritate the bladder. Tobacco and alcohol should also be avoided.

Stress reduction and pelvic muscle exercises (for example, Kegel exercises) done with biofeedback may help.

People also are taught to change their urination habits. Bladder training is a technique that involves having the person follow a fixed schedule for urinating while awake. The doctor works with the person to establish a schedule of urinating every 2 to 3 hours and suppressing the urge to urinate at other times (for example, by relaxing and deeply breathing). As the person becomes better able to suppress the urge to urinate, the interval is gradually lengthened.

Doctors sometimes try to relieve pain and urgency by stimulating the nerves coming off of the spinal cord (called nerve roots) that control the bladder. Another possible option is to stretch the bladder with fluid or gas. The treatment, called bladder hydrodistention, may relieve symptoms.

Doctors often combine treatments to provide more relief. However, if combined treatments are ineffective, surgery may be tried.