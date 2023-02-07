skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Miscellaneous Gynecologic Abnormalities

ByKilpatrick, MD, MEd, Baylor College of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2023 | Modified Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Noncancerous (benign) gynecologic growths include cysts, polyps, and fibroids (leiomyomas). Noncancerous growths can develop on the vulva or in the vagina, uterus, or ovaries. The vulva consists of the labia and other tissues around the opening of the vagina.

    External Female Reproductive Anatomy

    Internal Female Reproductive Anatomy

    Cysts are closed sacs that are separate from the tissue around them. They often contain fluid, blood, or sometimes solid material. Cysts that commonly occur in the female reproductive organs include the following:

    Occasionally, cysts or tumors in an ovary can cause the ovary to twist—a disorder called adnexal torsion.

    Rarely, certain gynecologic growths become cancerous.

    Other gynecologic abnormalities include

    • Adenomyosis: Tissue from glands in the lining of the uterus form a growth in the wall of the uterus

    • Cervical stenosis: Narrowing of the passageway through the lower part of the uterus (cervix) to the larger upper part (body)

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.