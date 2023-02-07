Introduction to Miscellaneous Gynecologic Abnormalities

Noncancerous (benign) gynecologic growths include cysts, polyps, and fibroids (leiomyomas). Noncancerous growths can develop on the vulva or in the vagina, uterus, or ovaries. The vulva consists of the labia and other tissues around the opening of the vagina.

External Female Reproductive Anatomy

Internal Female Reproductive Anatomy

Cysts are closed sacs that are separate from the tissue around them. They often contain fluid, blood, or sometimes solid material. Cysts that commonly occur in the female reproductive organs include the following:

Occasionally, cysts or tumors in an ovary can cause the ovary to twist—a disorder called adnexal torsion.

Rarely, certain gynecologic growths become cancerous.

Other gynecologic abnormalities include