Established criteria

A doctor's examination and testing to rule out other disorders

Doctors suspect fibromyalgia in people who have the following:

Generalized pain and tenderness

Negative laboratory test results despite widespread symptoms

Fatigue as a main symptom

Doctors consider the diagnosis of fibromyalgia in people who have had widespread pain for at least 3 months, particularly when it is accompanied by various other physical symptoms such as fatigue. Pain is considered widespread when people have pain in the left and right side of the body, above and below the waist, and in the top of the spine, wall of the chest or middle of the spine, or low back.

In the past, doctors based the diagnosis in part on the presence of tenderness at some of 18 designated tender points. Now, however, the number of tender points is not considered as important as the presence of typical symptoms, especially widespread pain not limited to the joints.

There is no diagnostic test for fibromyalgia. However, doctors want to be sure that another disorder (such as hypothyroidism, polymyalgia rheumatica, or another muscle disorder) is not causing the symptoms, often by doing blood tests. Blood tests can detect antinuclear antibodies (ANA), which are present in many people with connective tissue disorders, such as lupus. However, having a positive ANA test is so common, especially in women, that a positive test alone is not sufficient to diagnose the disease.

Fibromyalgia may not be easily recognized in people who also have rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or systemic lupus erythematosus because these disorders cause some similar symptoms, such as fatigue and pain in the muscles, joints, or both. However, a doctor's examination can often distinguish fibromyalgia from these disorders.