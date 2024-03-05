Загальні відомості про протезування кінцівок

Goals of prosthesis fitting include comfort, stability while standing and walking, and enabling performance of various daily activities. Prostheses are comprised of a custom interface, socket, and a wide variety of other components that serve different goals ranging from simple mobility to high-impact activities. Recent advances in cushioning materials, prosthetic socket design, and foot, ankle, knee, hand, wrist, and elbow component technology have significantly improved comfort and function.

Highly motivated, otherwise healthy people with a prosthesis can accomplish many extraordinary feats (eg, go skydiving, climb mountains, complete triathlons, fully participate in sports, or return to demanding jobs or to active duty in the military). Whether a prosthesis is used only for basic mobility or for more demanding activities, it can provide profound psychologic benefits.

Successful prosthesis use depends on the following:

Patient's underlying medical conditions and physical and cognitive capabilities

Anatomy (eg, length and condition of the residual limb)

Fit of the prosthesis socket (eg, comfort and stability)

Function and biomechanical efficiency of the components of the prosthesis

Prosthesis fitting and the patient making the physical and mental adjustments necessary to function with the prosthesis are a protracted and challenging process. Not all patients are candidates for all types of prosthesis.