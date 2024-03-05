Підготовка до протезування кінцівки

The patient initially learns how to function with a prosthesis during the fitting process. The process involves several appointments to achieve acceptable levels of comfort and stability.

For patients with an upper extremity prosthesis, once comfort and stability are achieved, the prosthetist works to provide maximum functional capacity with appropriate spatial positioning of joints and appendages. An occupational therapist then works with the patient to optimize function for the patient’s specific daily activities.

For patients with a lower extremity prosthesis, once residual limb comfort and stability are achieved, a prosthetic hip, knee, ankle, and/or foot is introduced to achieve balance and posture (see also Leg Amputation Rehabilitation). The patient initially begins ambulation within parallel bars. The prosthetist ensures that sufficient biomechanical efficiency is achieved before the patient is seen by the physical therapist for gait training. As the patient learns to ambulate effectively, the prosthetist will modify the socket to compensate for morphologic changes in tissues and in biomechanical alignment of joints and appendages. In addition, as the patient acclimates and is able to ambulate more aggressively, the prosthetic hip, knee, ankle, and/or foot may require changes to provide optimal, efficient ambulation and function.

Counseling or psychotherapy may help when patients have prolonged difficulty adjusting to the loss of their limb and to prosthetic use.