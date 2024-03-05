Біль у залишку кінцівки

History and physical examination are often adequate to evaluate residual limb pain, but sometimes testing is needed.

Pain accompanied by skin changes (eg, erythema, ulceration) suggests skin irritation or infection. Skin infection and breakdown have clear, visible manifestations and should be dealt with. Expanding painful and tender erythema suggests cellulitis. In patients with known vascular disease, ulceration may also be due to recurrent ischemia.

Constant pain without skin changes suggests neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, deep tissue infection, and in patients with known vascular disease, recurrent ischemia. If the pain increases with compression and/or there are systemic manifestations (eg, malaise, fever, tachycardia), there may be deep infection.

Deep tissue infection may be more difficult to diagnose because focal swelling and erythema may not become apparent until pain has been present for some time; systemic manifestations such as fever or tachycardia may appear first and should not be ignored.

Intermittent pain without skin changes that occurs with use of the prosthesis and resolves with removal suggests fit problems, neuroma, or bone spurs. Dysesthesia and/or a neuropathic quality to the pain suggests neuroma. Intermittent pain unrelated to use of the prosthesis and with no skin changes suggests various underlying possibilities including neuroma, disuse atrophy of muscles with trophic changes in vessels, reduced blood supply, and deep bone ache due to open bone marrow.

The diagnosis of a neuroma is suggested by history and physical examination. Pain from a neuroma may have neurogenic characteristics such as feeling electrical, shooting, tingling, sharp and stabbing, or prickly sensations. The pain is typically localized to the residual limb. Other symptoms that suggest neuroma include dysesthesia (unusual and unpleasant sensations) that occurs without stimulation, upon contraction of residual-limb muscles, or with light palpation of skin. Neurogenic pains that occur while using the prosthesis and disappear quickly or slowly upon removal of the prosthesis also suggest a neuroma. The longer the neuroma is irritated, either mechanically by the prosthesis or from muscle contraction, the longer the dysesthesia takes to dissipate. Magnetic resonance imaging and/or ultrasound can be used to confirm the diagnosis of neuroma.

Patients whose amputation was necessitated because of ischemic peripheral arterial disease are at risk for further ischemia, which can be difficult to diagnose but may be suggested by a very low transcutaneous oxygen tension (< 20 mm Hg) on the skin of the distal limb.