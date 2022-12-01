Гамма-гідроксибутират

Gamma hydroxybutyrate causes intoxication resembling alcohol intoxication or ketamine intoxication and, especially when combined with alcohol, can lead to respiratory depression, seizures, and rarely death.

Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) is similar to the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), but it can cross the blood-brain barrier and can be taken by mouth. It is similar to ketamine in its effects but lasts longer and is far more dangerous.

Body builders may abuse GHB and its analogs as anabolic agents because it releases growth hormone. GHB and its analogs have been used for their sedative and amnesic effects to facilitate sexual assaults.

GHB is sometimes used for treatment of narcolepsy.

Symptoms of GHB Use GHB produces feelings of relaxation and tranquility. It may also cause fatigue and disinhibition. At higher doses, GHB may cause dizziness, loss of coordination, nausea, and vomiting. Coma and respiratory depression may also occur. Combining GHB and any other sedative, especially alcohol, is extremely dangerous, causing decreased mental status and episodes of apnea. Most deaths have occurred when GHB was taken with alcohol. Tolerance and dependence can develop in frequent users. Withdrawal symptoms occur if GHB is not taken for several hours after previous frequent use of large amounts. These symptoms, which are similar to those of alcohol withdrawal and benzodiazepine withdrawal, can be life-threatening.

Diagnosis of GHB Use Usually a clinical diagnosis

Sometimes urine testing Diagnosis of GHB intoxication is made from clinical signs and symptoms. GHB is not detected on routine urine drug screens. After its use, GHB can be detected in urine for up to 12 hours by gas chromatography/mass spectrometry.