ідіопатична екологічна непереносимість

Immunologic and nonimmunologic theories have been proposed. They are hampered by lack of a consistent dose response to proposed causative substances; ie, symptoms may not be replicated after exposure to high levels of a substance that previously, at much lower levels, seemed to provoke a reaction. Similarly, consistent objective evidence of systemic inflammation, cytokine excess, or immune system activation in relation to symptoms is lacking. Many physicians consider the etiology to be psychological, probably a form of somatic symptom disorder. Others suggest that the syndrome is a type of panic attack or agoraphobia.

Idiopathic environmental intolerance occurs in 40% of people with chronic fatigue syndrome (also called myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome [ME/CFS]) and in 16% of people with fibromyalgia (1). Idiopathic environmental intolerance is more prevalent in women.

Although measurable biologic abnormalities (eg, decreased levels of B cells, elevated levels of IgE) are rare, some patients have such abnormalities. However, these abnormalities appear without a consistent pattern, their significance is uncertain, and testing for these abnormalities to establish an immunologic basis for the disorder should be discouraged.