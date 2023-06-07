Огляд генетики

Humans have about 20,000 to 23,000 genes depending on how a gene is defined. Genes are contained in chromosomes in the cell nucleus and mitochondria. In humans, somatic (nongerm) cell nuclei normally have 46 chromosomes in 23 pairs. Each pair consists of one chromosome from the mother and one from the father. Twenty-two of the pairs, chromosome numbers 1 to 22, the autosomes, are normally homologous (identical in size, shape, and position and number of genes). The 23rd pair, the sex chromosomes (X and Y), determines a person’s sex as well as containing other functional genes. Women have 2 X chromosomes (which are homologous) in somatic cell nuclei; men have one X and one Y chromosome (which are heterologous).

The X chromosome carries genes responsible for many hereditary traits; the smaller Y chromosome carries genes that initiate male sex differentiation, as well as a few other genes. Because the X chromosome has many more genes than the Y chromosome, many X chromosome genes in males are not paired; in order to maintain a balance of genetic material between men and women, one of the X chromosomes in each cell of females is randomly inactivated early in fetal life (lyonization). In some cells, the X from the mother is inactivated, and in others it is the X from the father. Once inactivation has taken place in a cell, all descendants of that cell have the same X inactivation. A karyotype illustrates the full set of chromosomes in a person’s cells.

Germ cells (egg and sperm) divide through meiosis, which reduces the number of chromosomes to 23—half the number in somatic cells. In meiosis, the genetic information inherited from a person’s mother and father is recombined through crossing over (exchange between homologous chromosomes). When an egg is fertilized by a sperm at conception, the normal number of 46 chromosomes is reconstituted.

Genes are arranged linearly along the DNA of chromosomes. Each gene has a specific location (locus), which is typically the same on each of the 2 homologous chromosomes. The genes that occupy the same locus on each chromosome of a pair (one inherited from the mother and one from the father) are called alleles. Each gene consists of a specific DNA sequence; 2 alleles may have slight differences or the same DNA sequences. Having a pair of identical alleles for a particular gene is homozygosity; having a pair of nonidentical alleles is heterozygosity. Some genes occur in multiple copies that may be next to each other or in different locations in the same or different chromosomes.