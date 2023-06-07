Фактори, що впливають на експресію генів

Penetrance is defined as the percentage of people who have the allele and who develop the corresponding phenotype (see figure Penetrance and expressivity). An allele with incomplete (low) penetrance may not be expressed even when the trait is dominant or when it is recessive and the gene responsible for that trait is present on both chromosomes. Penetrance of the same gene may vary from person to person and may depend on a person’s age. Even when an abnormal allele is not expressed (nonpenetrance), the unaffected carrier of the abnormal allele is able to pass it to their children, who may have the clinical abnormality. In such cases, the pedigree appears to skip a generation. However, some cases of apparent nonpenetrance are due to the examiner’s unfamiliarity with or inability to recognize minor manifestations of the disorder. Patients with minimal expression are sometimes considered to have a forme fruste of the disorder.

Expressivity is the extent to which a gene is expressed in a single person. It can be graded as a percentage; eg, when a gene has 50% expressivity, only half the features are present or the severity is only half of what can occur with full expression. Expressivity may be influenced by the environment and by other genes, so people with the same gene may vary in phenotype. Expressivity can vary even among members of the same family.