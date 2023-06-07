Аномалії мітохондріальної ДНК

Each cell has 1000 to 2500 mitochondria in its cytoplasm. Mitochondria contain DNA in a single circular chromosome containing 37 genes that code for 13 proteins, various RNAs, and several regulating enzymes. However, > 90% of mitochondrial proteins are coded by nuclear genes. For practical purposes, all mitochondria are inherited from the cytoplasm of the egg; thus, mitochondrial DNA comes only from the mother.

Mitochondrial disorders (see also Mitochondrial Oxidative Phosphorylation Disorders) can be due to mitochondrial or nuclear DNA abnormalities (eg, deletions, duplications, mutations). High-energy tissues (eg, muscle, heart, brain) are particularly at risk of malfunction due to mitochondrial abnormalities. Particular mitochondrial DNA abnormalities result in characteristic manifestations (see table Some Mitochondrial Disorders). Mitochondrial disorders are equally common among males and females.

(See also Overview of Genetics.)

Перли й пастки

Mitochondrial abnormalities may occur in many common disorders such as some types of Parkinson disease (which may involve large mitochondrial deletions in the cells of the basal ganglia) and many types of muscle disorders.

Таблиця

Maternal inheritance patterns characterize abnormalities of mitochondrial DNA. Thus, all offspring of an affected female are at risk of inheriting the abnormality, but no offspring of an affected male are at risk. Variability in clinical manifestations is the rule, and these abnormalities mimic a broad range of disorders, which often makes diagnosis extremely difficult. Variability may be due in part to variable mixtures of inherited mutant and normal mitochondrial genomes within cells and tissues.