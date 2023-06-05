Розлад повторюваної поведінки, орієнтованої на тіло

Patients with this disorder repeatedly engage in repetitive body-focused activities (eg, nail biting, lip biting, cheek chewing).

Some patients engage in these activities somewhat automatically (ie, without full awareness); others are more conscious of the activity. The behaviors are not triggered by obsessions or concerns about appearance but may be preceded by a feeling of tension or anxiety that is relieved by the behavior, which is often also accompanied by a feeling of gratification. People with body-focused repetitive behavior disorder typically try to stop their behavior or to do it less often, but they are unable to do so.

Severe nail biting or nail picking (onychotillomania) can cause significant nail deformities (eg, washboard deformity, or habit-tic nails) and subungual hemorrhages. Other behaviors can cause bleeding.