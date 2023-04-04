Phytobezoars can occur in adult patients as a postoperative complication after gastric bypass or partial gastrectomy, especially when partial gastrectomy is accompanied by vagotomy.

Trichobezoars most commonly occur in young females with psychiatric disorders who chew and swallow their own hair.

Lactobezoars can occur in milk-fed infants.

Delayed gastric emptying due to diabetes mellitus, mixed connective tissue disease, other systemic illness, or drugs increases the risk of gastric bezoar formation.

Other predisposing factors include hypochlorhydria, diminished antral motility, and incomplete mastication; these factors are more common among older people, who are thus at higher risk of bezoar formation.