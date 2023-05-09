Соматичні симптоми та пов'язані з ними розлади у дітей

Psychiatric assessment

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR) criteria

Sometimes tests to rule out other disorders

Diagnosis of somatic symptom or a related disorder is based on criteria from the DSM-5-TR. Generally, for one of these disorders to be diagnosed, symptoms must cause significant distress and/or interfere with daily functioning, and children must be excessively concerned about their health and/or symptoms in thoughts and actions.

At first presentation, physicians take an extensive history (sometimes conferring with family members) and do a thorough examination and often testing to determine whether a physical disorder is the cause. Because children with somatic symptom disorder may also develop physical disorders, appropriate examinations and tests should be done whenever symptoms change significantly or when objective signs develop. However, extensive laboratory tests are generally avoided because they may further convince children that a physical problem exists and unnecessary diagnostic tests may themselves traumatize children.

If no physical problem can be identified, doctors may use standardized mental health tests to help determine whether symptoms are due to somatic symptom or a related disorder. Doctors also talk to the children and family members to try to identify underlying psychologic problems or troubled family relationships.