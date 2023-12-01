skip to main content
Техніки розслаблення

ЗаDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2023

Relaxation techniques, a type of mind-body medicine, are practices specifically designed to relieve tension and strain. The specific technique may be aimed at

  • Reducing activity of the sympathetic nervous system

  • Lowering blood pressure

  • Easing muscle tension

  • Slowing metabolic processes

  • Altering brain wave activity

Relaxation therapy, or applied relaxation, is effective in reducing anxiety and some types of pain. Relaxation therapy can also be helpful in depression (1). Many studies on relaxation therapies applied to clinical conditions are small and of lower quality.

Relaxation techniques may be used with other techniques, such as meditation, guided imagery, or hypnotherapy.

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

Довідковий матеріал

