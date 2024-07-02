Функціональний неврологічний розлад

Symptoms of this disorder often develop abruptly, and onset can sometimes follow a stressful event. Typically, symptoms involve apparent deficits in voluntary motor or sensory function but sometimes include shaking movements and impaired consciousness (suggesting seizures) and abnormal limb posturing (suggesting another neurologic or general physical disorder). For example, patients may present with impaired coordination or balance, weakness, paralysis of an arm or a leg, loss of sensation in a body part, seizures, unresponsiveness, blindness, double vision, deafness, aphonia, difficulty swallowing, sensation of a lump in the throat, or urinary retention.

Patients may have a single episode or sporadic repeated ones; symptoms may become chronic. Typically, episodes are brief.