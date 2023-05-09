Біполярний розлад у дітей та підлітків

Bipolar disorder is characterized by alternating periods of mania, depression, and normal mood, each lasting for weeks to months at a time. Diagnosis is based on clinical criteria. Treatment is a combination of mood stabilizers (eg, lithium, certain anticonvulsants, antipsychotic medications), psychotherapy, and antidepressants.

Bipolar disorder typically begins during mid-adolescence through the mid-20s. In many children, the initial manifestation is one or more episodes of depression. (See also Bipolar Disorders in adults.)

Bipolar disorder is rare in children. In the past, bipolar disorder was diagnosed in prepubertal children who were disabled by intense, unstable moods. However, because such children typically progress to a depressive rather than bipolar disorder, they are now classified as having disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.

Симптоми та ознаки Bipolar disorder is characterized by recurrent episodes of elevated mood (mania or hypomania). Manic episodes alternate with depressive episodes, which can be more frequent. During a manic episode in adolescents, mood may be very positive or hyperirritable; the 2 moods often alternate depending on social circumstances. Speech is rapid and pressured, sleep is decreased, and self-esteem is inflated. Mania may reach psychotic proportions (eg, “I have become one with God”). Judgment may be severely impaired, and adolescents may engage in risky behaviors (eg, promiscuous sex, reckless driving). Prepubertal children may experience dramatic moods, but the duration of these moods is much shorter (often lasting only a few moments) than that in adolescents. Onset is characteristically insidious, and children typically have a history of always being very temperamental and difficult to manage.

Діагностика Psychiatric assessment

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , Fifth edition, (DSM-5-TR) criteria

Testing for toxicologic causes Diagnosis of bipolar disorder is based on identification of symptoms of mania as described above, plus a history of remission and relapse. A number of medical disorders (eg, thyroid disorders, brain infections or tumors) and drug intoxication must be ruled out with appropriate medical assessment, including a toxicology screen for drugs of abuse and environmental toxins. The interviewer should also search for precipitating events, such as severe psychologic stress, including sexual abuse or incest.

Прогноз Prognosis for adolescents with bipolar disorder varies but worsens with each recurrence. Factors that increase risk of recurrence include early age of onset, severity, family psychopathology, and lack of and/or poor adherence to treatment (1). Those who have mild to moderate symptoms, who have a good response to treatment, and who remain adherent and cooperative with treatment have an excellent prognosis. However, treatment response is often incomplete, and adolescents are notoriously nonadherent to drug regimens. For such adolescents, the long-term prognosis is not as good. Little is known about the long-term prognosis of prepubertal children diagnosed with bipolar disorder based on highly unstable and intense moods.