Гіперкальціємія новонароджених

The most common cause of neonatal hypercalcemia is

Iatrogenic

Iatrogenic causes usually involve excess calcium or vitamin D, or phosphate deprivation, which can result from prolonged feeding with incorrectly prepared formula.

Other causes of neonatal hypercalcemia include

Maternal hypoparathyroidism

Subcutaneous fat necrosis

Parathyroid hyperplasia

Abnormal renal function

Williams syndrome

Idiopathic

Maternal hypoparathyroidism or maternal hypocalcemia may cause secondary fetal hyperparathyroidism, with changes in fetal mineralization (eg, osteopenia).

Subcutaneous fat necrosis may occur after major trauma and causes hypercalcemia that usually resolves spontaneously.

Neonatal hyperparathyroidism is very rare.

Key features of William syndrome include supravalvular aortic stenosis, pulmonary valvular or peripheral pulmonary artery stenosis, atrial septal defect and/or ventricular septal defect, renal artery stenosis, aortic anomalies, elfin facies, and hypercalcemia of unknown pathophysiology; infants may also be small for gestational age, and hypercalcemia can be noted early in infancy, usually resolving by age 12 months.

Idiopathic neonatal hypercalcemia is a diagnosis of exclusion and is difficult to differentiate from Williams syndrome. It often requires genetic testing.