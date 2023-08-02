Атрезія тонкої кишки

Jejunoileal atresias occur as a result of an ischemic insult during pregnancy. The ischemic insult can be due to intussusception, perforation, volvulus, intestinal strangulation via a hernia, or thromboembolism. Maternal smoking and cocaine use have been associated with intestinal atresia. There is an estimated incidence of about 1 in 10,000 live births. This disorder affects both sexes equally. Jejunoileal atresias are equally distributed between the jejunum and ileum (1).

Associated congenital anomalies are less common with jejunoileal atresia than duodenal atresia. The most common associated conditions are cystic fibrosis, malrotation, and gastroschisis, each of which is present in approximately 10% of cases. Peritoneal calcifications suggest the presence of meconium peritonitis, which is a sign of intrauterine intestinal perforation and can be seen in approximately 10% of cases. The presence of meconium peritonitis should raise suspicion of meconium ileus and cystic fibrosis (1).