макроцефалія

Prenatally, ultrasound

Postnatally, physical examination, including measurement of head circumference and cranial MRI

Genetic testing

Prenatally, the diagnosis of macrocephaly and megalencephaly sometimes is made with a routine ultrasound done in the late second or early third trimester.

Postnatally, the diagnosis depends on accurate measurements of the head circumference (measured at the most prominent part on the back of the occiput and just above the supraorbital ridges). Evaluation should include a 3-generation family history, developmental and neurologic assessment, dysmorphology examination, examination for limb asymmetry and cutaneous lesions, and brain MRI. Sometimes disproportionate macrocephaly is familial and not associated with other anomalies, complications, or developmental delays; this form is transmitted in an autosomal dominant pattern, so at least 1 parent has a large head circumference. There are numerous diagnoses to be considered, including neurofibromatosis type 1, Fragile X syndrome, Sotos syndrome, metabolic disorders, and lysosomal storage disorders.

A clinical geneticist should evaluate affected patients even in cases of apparent isolated congenital anomaly. Chromosomal microarray analysis, specific gene tests, or broader gene panel tests should be considered in the evaluation of patients with macrocephaly or megalencephaly. If the results of these tests are nondiagnostic, whole exome sequencing analysis may be recommended.

Developmental assessment should be done to identify the need for any intervention and to optimize developmental outcome.