Мононейропатії

Carpal tunnel syndrome is the most common mononeuropathy. It may be unilateral or bilateral. It results from compression of the median nerve in the volar aspect of the wrist between the transverse superficial carpal ligament and the flexor tendons of the forearm muscles.

Risk factors for carpal tunnel syndrome include

Pregnancy

Diabetes

Hypothyroidism

Certain forms of amyloidosis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Work that requires repeated forceful movements with the wrist extended (eg, using a screwdriver)

Possibly use of a computer keyboard that is not positioned correctly (controversial)

However, most cases are idiopathic.

The compression causes paresthesias in the radial-palmar aspect of the hand and pain in the wrist and palm. Pain may be referred to the forearm and shoulder. Pain may be more severe at night. A sensory deficit in the palmar aspect of the first 3 fingers may follow, and the muscles that control thumb abduction and opposition may become weak and atrophied.

Sensory symptoms due to carpal tunnel syndrome are similar to those due to C6 root dysfunction secondary to cervical radiculopathy.