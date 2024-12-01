(Хвороба Бехчета')

Behçet disease is a multisystem, relapsing, chronic vasculitic disorder with mucosal inflammation. Common manifestations include recurrent oral ulcers, ocular inflammation, genital ulcers, and skin lesions. The most serious manifestations are blindness, neurologic or gastrointestinal manifestations, venous thromboses, and arterial aneurysms. Diagnosis is clinical and supported by international criteria. Treatment is mainly symptomatic but may involve corticosteroids with or without other immunosuppressants for more severe manifestations.

(See also Overview of Vasculitis.)

Behçet disease is an inflammatory disorder that can include a vasculitis of small and large arteries and/or veins. Arterial and venous thrombosis may occur as well.

The disease occurs nearly equally in males and females but tends to be more severe in males, typically beginning during their 20s. Occasionally, the disease develops in children. Incidence varies by location. Behçet disease is most common along the silk route from the Mediterranean to China; it is uncommon in the United States (1).

The cause of Behçet disease is unknown. Immunologic (including autoimmune) and viral or bacterial triggers have been suggested, and HLA-B51 is a major risk factor. Prevalence of an HLA-B51 allele is > 15% among people from Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East but is low or absent among people from Africa, Oceania, and South America.

Neutrophil infiltration is detected in biopsy specimens from oral aphthous ulcers and erythema nodosum and pathergy lesions, but no histologic changes are pathognomonic.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Akkoç N. Update on the epidemiology, risk factors and disease outcomes of Behçet's disease. Best Pract Res Clin Rheumatol 2018;32(2):261-270. doi:10.1016/j.berh.2018.08.010

Symptoms and Signs of Behçet Disease Шкірно-слизовий Almost all patients have recurrent, painful oral ulcers resembling those of aphthous stomatitis; in most, these ulcers are the first manifestations. The ulcers are round or oval, 2 to 10 mm in diameter, and shallow or deep with a central yellowish necrotic center; they can occur anywhere in the oral cavity, often in clusters. Ulcers last 1 to 2 weeks. Similar ulcers occur on the penis and scrotum, on the vulva where they are painful, or in the vagina where they may cause little or no pain. Прояви хвороби Бехчета з боку ротової порожнини та статевих органів Хвороба Бехчета (вогнища ураження в ротовій порожнині) This image shows aphthous-like lesions on the inner lower lip resulting from Behçet disease. © Springer Science+Business Media Вогнища ураження в ротовій порожнині та на статевих органах при хворобі Бехчета This image shows aphthous ulcers on the tongue (left) and on the penis (right) resulting from Behçet disease. © Springer Science+Business Media Behçet Disease (Scrotal) This image shows a severe ulcer on the scrotum resulting from Beçhet disease. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Хвороба Бехчета (вогнища ураження в ротовій порожнині) This image shows aphthous-like lesions on the inner lower lip resulting from Behçet disease. © Springer Science+Business Media Вогнища ураження в ротовій порожнині та на статевих органах при хворобі Бехчета This image shows aphthous ulcers on the tongue (left) and on the penis (right) resulting from Behçet disease. © Springer Science+Business Media Behçet Disease (Scrotal) This image shows a severe ulcer on the scrotum resulting from Beçhet disease. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Cutaneous lesions are common and may include acneiform lesions, nodules, erythema nodosum, superficial thrombophlebitis, pyoderma gangrenosum–type lesions, and palpable purpura. Erythema Nodosum in Behçet Disease Сховати деталі This photo shows lesions, usually multiple, characterized by tender, warm, red, subcutaneous nodules on the pretibial region of the lower extremities. © Springer Science+Business Media Pathergy (an erythematous papular or pustular response to local skin injury) is defined as a papule > 2 mm that appears 24 to 48 hours after oblique insertion of a 20- to 25-gauge needle into the skin. Behçet Disease (Pathergy) Сховати деталі This image shows an erythematous papular response to local skin injury characteristic of Beçhet disease. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Ураження очей The eyes are affected in 25 to 75% of patients, which varies depending on the population being studied (1). Eye manifestations may be associated with neurologic manifestations. The following may occur: Relapsing uveitis or iridocyclitis (most common) often manifests as pain, photophobia, and red eye.

Hypopyon (a layer of pus visible in the anterior chamber) may occur.

Uveitis is typically bilateral and episodic, often involves the entire uveal tract (panuveitis), and may not resolve completely between episodes.

Choroiditis, retinal vasculitis, vascular occlusion, and optic neuritis may irreversibly impair vision and even progress to blindness. Хвороба Бехчета (гіпопіон) Зображення SUE FORD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Очні прояви при хворобі Бехчета Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media Кістково-м’язовий Relatively mild, self-limiting, and nondestructive arthralgias or frank arthritis, especially in the knees and other large joints, occur in 50% of patients (2). Sacroiliac inflammation can occur. Судинний Perivascular and endovascular inflammation may develop in arteries and veins. In arteries, thrombosis, aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, hemorrhage, and stenosis can develop. Large-vessel arterial involvement is recognized during life in 3 to 5% of patients; however, at autopsy, one third of patients have evidence of large-vessel involvement that was asymptomatic during life (3). Aortic and pulmonary artery aneurysms can rupture. In situ thrombosis can cause pulmonary artery occlusion. Hemoptysis may occur if fistulas develop between the pulmonary artery and bronchus. Venous involvement can cause superficial and deep venous thromboses. More than one vein may be affected, including the inferior and superior vena cava, the hepatic veins (causing Budd-Chiari syndrome), and the dural venous sinuses. In situ arterial or venous thromboses, aneurysms, and pseudoaneurysms are more common than stenoses and occlusions. Неврологічний і психіатричний Central nervous system involvement is less common but is serious. Onset may be sudden or gradual. The first manifestations may be parenchymal involvement with pyramidal signs, small-vessel disease with a pattern resembling that of multiple sclerosis, nonparenchymal involvement with aseptic meningitis or meningoencephalitis, or dural sinus thrombosis. Aseptic meningitis, in the characteristic clinical setting, can suggest the diagnosis. Psychiatric disorders, including personality changes and dementia, may develop years later. Peripheral neuropathy, common in other vasculitic disorders, is uncommon in Behçet disease. Шлунково-кишковий (ШК) Abdominal discomfort, abdominal pain, and diarrhea with intestinal ulcers, occurring primarily in the ileum and colon and closely resembling Crohn disease, may occur. Конституційний Fever and malaise may occur. Довідкові матеріали щодо симптомів та ознак 1. Turk MA, Hayworth JL, Nevskaya T, Pope JE. Ocular manifestations of Behçet's disease in children and adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Exp Rheumatol 2021;39 Suppl 132(5):94-101. doi:10.55563/clinexprheumatol/pt60bc 2. Yilmaz S, Karadag O, Yazisiz V, et al. Systemic involvements and preferred treatments in a large cohort of Behçet's disease. Rheumatol Int 2013;33(12):3025-3030. doi:10.1007/s00296-013-2830-0 3. Sarica-Kucukoglu R, Akdag-Kose A, KayabalI M, et al. Vascular involvement in Behçet's disease: a retrospective analysis of 2319 cases. Int J Dermatol. 2006;45(8):919-921. doi:10.1111/j.1365-4632.2006.02832.x

Diagnosis of Behçet Disease Clinical criteria Behçet disease should be suspected in young adults with recurrent oral aphthous ulcers, unexplained ocular findings, or genital ulcers. Diagnosis of Behçet disease is clinical and often delayed because many of the manifestations are nonspecific and can be insidious. International criteria for diagnosis include recurrent oral ulcers (3 times in 1 year) and 2 of the following: Recurrent genital ulcers

Eye lesions (particularly uveitis or retinal vasculitis)

Skin lesions

Positive pathergy test with no other clinical explanation A positive pathergy test consists of the appearance of an erythematous induration with a sterile pustule in the skin 24 to 48 hours after the insertion of a sterile needle into the skin of the forearm. Laboratory tests (eg, complete blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate and/or C-reactive protein, serum albumin and total protein levels) are done. Results are nonspecific but characteristic of inflammatory disease (elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein, and alpha2-globulins and gamma-globulins; mild leukocytosis). Диференційний діагноз Differential diagnosis includes Reactive arthritis

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Crohn disease

Ulcerative colitis

Periodic fever syndromes

Herpes simplex infection Behçet disease has no single pathognomonic finding but may be distinguished by its combinations of relapsing symptoms with spontaneous remissions and multiple organ involvement, particularly in patients with recurrent, deep mucosal ulcers.

Prognosis for Behçet Disease Behçet disease typically has a waxing and waning course characterized by exacerbations and remissions. Prognosis tends to be worse in young males. Risk also appears to be higher if patients have an HLA-B51 allele. Mucocutaneous and ocular lesions and arthralgias are often worse early in the disease. Central nervous system and large-vessel manifestations, if they develop, typically occur later. Occasionally, the disease results in death, usually due to neurologic, vascular (eg, aneurysms), or gastrointestinal manifestations. Risk of death is highest for young males and patients with arterial disease or a high number of flare-ups. Many patients eventually go into remission.