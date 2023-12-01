skip to main content
Загальний огляд спадкових синдромів періодичної лихоманки

ЗаGil Amarilyo, MD, Tel Aviv University
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2023

Hereditary periodic fever syndromes are a subset of hereditary autoinflammatory disorders characterized by recurrent fever and other symptoms that are not explained by other causes.

    Most patients develop symptoms during childhood; < 10% develop symptoms after age 18.

    Disorders include

