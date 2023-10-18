Типи дефектів поля зору
Type
Description
Causes
Altitudinal field defect
Loss of all or part of the superior or inferior half of the visual field; does not cross the horizontal median
More common: Ischemic optic neuropathy (usually nonarteritic), hemibranch retinal artery occlusion, retinal detachment
Less common: Glaucoma, optic nerve or chiasmal lesion, optic nerve coloboma
Arcuate scotoma
A small, bow-shaped (arcuate) visual field defect that follows the arcuate pattern of the retinal nerve fibers; does not cross the horizontal median
Damage to ganglion cells that feed into a particular part of the optic nerve head
More common: Glaucoma
Less common: Ischemic optic neuropathy (usually nonarteritic), optic disk drusen, high myopia
Binasal field defect (uncommon)
Loss of all or part of the medial half of both visual fields; does not cross the vertical median
More common: Glaucoma, bitemporal retinal disease (eg, retinitis pigmentosa)
Rare: Tumor or aneurysm compressing both optic nerves
Bitemporal hemianopia
Loss of all or part of the lateral half of both visual fields; does not cross the vertical median
More common: Chiasmal lesion (eg, pituitary adenoma, meningioma, craniopharyngioma, aneurysm, glioma)
Less common: Tilted optic disks
Rare: Binasal retinal disease (eg, retinitis pigmentosa or acute zonal occult outer retinopathy [AZOOR])
Blind-spot enlargement
Enlargement of the normal blind spot at the optic nerve head
Papilledema, optic nerve drusen, optic nerve coloboma, myelinated nerve fibers at the optic disk, drugs and medications, myopic disk with a crescent, AZOOR, multiple evanescent white dot syndrome (MEWDS), acute idiopathic blind spot enlargement (AIBSE) syndrome
Central scotoma
A loss of visual function in the middle of the visual field
Macular disease, optic neuropathy (eg, ischemic or Leber hereditary neuropathy, optic neuritis–multiple sclerosis), optic atrophy (eg, due to tumor compressing the nerve or toxic-metabolic disorders)
Rare: Occipital cortex lesion
Constriction of the peripheral fields, leaving only a small residual central field
Loss of the outer part of the entire visual field in one or both eyes
Glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa or other peripheral retinal disorder, chronic papilledema, panretinal photocoagulation, central retinal artery occlusion with cilioretinal artery sparing, bilateral occipital lobe infarction with macular sparing, cancer-associated retinopathy, autoimmune retinopathy, functional vision loss
Rare: Medications (eg, hydroxychloroquine)
Homonymous hemianopia
Loss of part or all of the left half or right half of both visual fields; does not cross the vertical median
Lesion anywhere posterior to the optic chiasm: optic tract or lateral geniculate body lesion; lesion in temporal, parietal, or occipital lobe (more commonly, stroke or tumor; less commonly, aneurysm or trauma); migraine* (which may cause transient homonymous hemianopia)
* Migraine can cause various transient visual field defects, although it most commonly causes a transient homonymous hemianopia.
Adapted from Bagheri N, Wajda BN: The Wills Eye Manual: Office and Emergency Room Diagnosis and Treatment of Eye Disease, ed. 7. Philadelphia, Lippincott Williams &Wilkins, 2016.