skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Обстеження для оцінювання анатомії та функції серця

Application

Tests

Left ventricular function

Cardiac computed tomography (CT)

Contrast ventriculography

Echocardiography

Gated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Multiple-gated acquisition (MUGA) radionuclide imaging

Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging

Single-photon emission CT (SPECT) myocardial perfusion imaging

Coronary artery disease diagnosis and prognosis

Coronary angiography

Exercise or pharmacologic stress testing with ECG, myocardial perfusion imaging, or echocardiography

Intravascular ultrasonography

Magnetic resonance angiography

Multidetector CT coronary angiography

Myocardial viability

Gated MRI

PET

Resting SPECT myocardial perfusion imaging

Stress testing (using low-dose dobutamine) with echocardiography

Серед цих тем