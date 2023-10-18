Обстеження для оцінювання анатомії та функції серця
Application
Tests
Left ventricular function
Cardiac computed tomography (CT)
Contrast ventriculography
Gated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Multiple-gated acquisition (MUGA) radionuclide imaging
Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging
Single-photon emission CT (SPECT) myocardial perfusion imaging
Coronary artery disease diagnosis and prognosis
Exercise or pharmacologic stress testing with ECG, myocardial perfusion imaging, or echocardiography
Magnetic resonance angiography
Myocardial viability
Resting SPECT myocardial perfusion imaging
Stress testing (using low-dose dobutamine) with echocardiography