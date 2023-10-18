Деякі віруси, що викликають повторні або хронічні ураження шкіри або слизових оболонок
Principal Syndromes
Prevalence
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Herpes labialis
Herpetic gingivostomatitis
Dermatitis
Keratoconjunctivitis
Encephalitis
Vulvovaginitis
Neonatal disseminated disease
Labial: Recurrent;
HSV-1 infection in an estimated two thirds of the global population < 50 years
Gingivostomatitis: Frequent in infants and children
Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir, penciclovir
Neonatal infection: Treatment of maternal infection; suppressive therapy beginning at 36 weeks of gestation if patients have a history of recurrent HSV; cesarean delivery if lesions or prodromal symptoms are present at time of delivery
Human papillomavirus
Warts (verrucae)
Cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, anal cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer
Universal
Common, often recurrent
Cryotherapy, laser, surgical excision, interferon (possibly for genital), podophyllin (genital), imiquimod
HPV vaccines for up to 9 subtypes of human papillomavirus (HPV) most commonly associated with cancers and genital warts
Condoms provide partial protection
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, routine hygiene measures, safe-sex practices) are also recommended.