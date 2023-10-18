skip to main content
Деякі віруси, що викликають повторні або хронічні ураження шкіри або слизових оболонок

Principal Syndromes

Prevalence

Specific Therapy

Specific Prevention*

Herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2)

Herpes labialis

Herpetic gingivostomatitis

Dermatitis

Keratoconjunctivitis

Encephalitis

Vulvovaginitis

Neonatal disseminated disease

Labial: Recurrent;

HSV-1 infection in an estimated two thirds of the global population < 50 years

Gingivostomatitis: Frequent in infants and children

Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir, penciclovir

Neonatal infection: Treatment of maternal infection; suppressive therapy beginning at 36 weeks of gestation if patients have a history of recurrent HSV; cesarean delivery if lesions or prodromal symptoms are present at time of delivery

Human papillomavirus

Warts (verrucae)

Genital warts

Cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, anal cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer

Universal

Common, often recurrent

Cryotherapy, laser, surgical excision, interferon (possibly for genital), podophyllin (genital), imiquimod

HPV vaccines for up to 9 subtypes of human papillomavirus (HPV) most commonly associated with cancers and genital warts

Condoms provide partial protection

* Nonspecific precautions (eg, routine hygiene measures, safe-sex practices) are also recommended.

