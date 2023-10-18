skip to main content
Деякі стани, що імітують захворювання скронево-нижньощелепного суглоба

Symptom

Condition

Headaches

Sinusitis

Giant cell (temporal) arteritis

Tension and migraine headaches, and trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias (eg, cluster headaches)

Parafunctional behavior (eg, bruxism) causing muscle tension/pain in the temporalis and masseter regions

Referred pain originating from neck disorders

Pain

Postherpetic neuralgia

Complex regional pain syndrome type I (formerly reflex sympathetic dystrophy) or traumatic neuroma after head or neck surgery

Head and neck trauma

Toothache

Trigeminal neuralgia

Cardiac pain

Salivary gland disorders

Pain accompanied by hearing problems

Obstruction of the ear canals or eustachian tubes

Otitis media

Pain in the head, neck, and other areas of the body

Fibromyalgia

Generalized myofascial pain

Pain, numbness

Intracranial aneurysm

Metastatic tumors

Pain that radiates to the temporomandibular joint region

Flexion/extension (whiplash) injuries affecting muscle or cervical spine

Pain that worsens when the patient swallows or turns the head

Cervical spine or muscle disorders

Eagle syndrome (calcified stylohyoid ligament or an elongated styloid process)

Glossopharyngeal neuralgia

Subacute thyroiditis

Trismus

Depressed fracture of the zygomatic arch

Infection

Osteochondroma of the coronoid process

Pericoronitis

Tetanus

