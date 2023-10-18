Деякі стани, що імітують захворювання скронево-нижньощелепного суглоба
Symptom
Condition
Headaches
Giant cell (temporal) arteritis
Tension and migraine headaches, and trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias (eg, cluster headaches)
Parafunctional behavior (eg, bruxism) causing muscle tension/pain in the temporalis and masseter regions
Referred pain originating from neck disorders
Pain
Postherpetic neuralgia
Complex regional pain syndrome type I (formerly reflex sympathetic dystrophy) or traumatic neuroma after head or neck surgery
Head and neck trauma
Cardiac pain
Salivary gland disorders
Pain accompanied by hearing problems
Obstruction of the ear canals or eustachian tubes
Pain in the head, neck, and other areas of the body
Generalized myofascial pain
Pain, numbness
Metastatic tumors
Pain that radiates to the temporomandibular joint region
Flexion/extension (whiplash) injuries affecting muscle or cervical spine
Pain that worsens when the patient swallows or turns the head
Cervical spine or muscle disorders
Eagle syndrome (calcified stylohyoid ligament or an elongated styloid process)
Trismus
Depressed fracture of the zygomatic arch
Infection
Osteochondroma of the coronoid process
Pericoronitis
Tetanus