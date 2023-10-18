Деякі підказки в анамнезі пацієнтів щодо типу імунодефіциту
Finding
Immunodeficiency
Recurrent Streptococcus pneumoniae or Haemophilus influenzae infections
Ig, C2, or IRAK-4 deficiency
Recurrent Giardia intestinalis (lamblia) infection
Antibody deficiency syndromes
Familial clustering of autoimmune disorders (eg, SLE, pernicious anemia)
Common variable immunodeficiency or selective IgA deficiency
Pneumocystis infections, cryptosporidiosis, or toxoplasmosis
T-cell disorders or occasionally Ig deficiency
Viral, fungal, or mycobacterial (opportunistic) infections
T-cell disorders
Clinical infection due to live-attenuated vaccines (eg, varicella, polio, BCG)
T-cell disorders
Graft-vs-host disease due to blood transfusions
T-cell disorders
Staphylococcal infections, infections with gram-negative organisms (eg, Serratia or Klebsiella), or fungal infections (eg, aspergillosis)
Skin infections
Neutrophil defect or Ig deficiency
Recurrent gingivitis
Neutrophil defect
Recurrent neisserial infections
Certain complement deficiencies
Recurrent sepsis
Certain complement deficiencies, hyposplenism, or IgG deficiency
Family history of childhood death or of infections in a maternal uncle that are similar to those in the patient
X-linked disorders (eg, severe combined immunodeficiency, X-linked agammaglobulinemia, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, hyper-IgM syndrome)
BCG = bacille Calmette-Guérin; C = complement; Ig = immunoglobulin; IRAK = IL-1R-associated kinase; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.