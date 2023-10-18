skip to main content
Деякі причини болю в мошонці

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Testicular torsion

Sudden onset of severe, unilateral, constant pain

Cremasteric reflex absent

Asymmetric, transversely oriented, high-riding testis on affected side

Typically occurring in neonates and postpubertal boys but can occur in adults

Color Doppler ultrasonography

Appendiceal torsion (a vesicular nonpedunculated structure attached to the cephalic pole of the testis)

Subacute onset of pain over several days

Pain in the upper pole of testis

Cremasteric reflex present

Possibly reactive hydrocele, blue dot sign (blue or black spot under the skin on superior aspect of testis or epididymis)

Typically occurs in boys aged 7–14 years

Color Doppler ultrasonography

Epididymitis or epididymo-orchitis, usually infectious, with gram-negative organisms in prepubertal boys and older men or, in sexually active men, sexually transmitted infection

Can be noninfectious, resulting from urine reflux into ejaculatory ducts

Acute or subacute onset of pain in the epididymis and sometimes also the testis

Possibly urinary frequency, dysuria, recent lifting or straining

Cremasteric reflex present

Often scrotal induration, swelling, erythema

Sometimes penile discharge

Typically occurring in postpubertal boys and men

Urinalysis and culture

Nucleic acid amplification tests for Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis

Postvasectomy, acute and chronic (postvasectomy pain syndrome)

History of vasectomy

Pain during intercourse, ejaculation, or both

Pain during physical exertion

Tender or full epididymis

Clinical evaluation

Trauma

Clear history of trauma to the genitals

Often swelling, possible intratesticular hematoma or hematocele

Color Doppler ultrasonography

Inguinal hernia (strangulated)

Long history of painless swelling (often known diagnosis of hernia) with acute or subacute pain

Scrotal mass, usually large, compressible, possibly with audible bowel sounds

Not reducible

Clinical evaluation

Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (Henoch-Schönlein purpura)

Palpable purpura (typically of lower extremities and buttocks), arthralgia, arthritis, abdominal pain, renal disease

Typically occurring in boys aged 3–15 years

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes biopsy of skin lesions

Polyarteritis nodosa

Fever, weight loss, abdominal pain, hypertension, edema

Skin lesions including palpable purpura and subcutaneous nodules

Can be acute or chronic

May cause testicular ischemia and infarction

Most common in men aged 40–50 years

Angiography

Sometimes biopsy of affected organ

Referred pain (abdominal aortic aneurysm, urolithiasis, lower lumbar or sacral nerve root impingement, retrocecal appendicitis, retroperitoneal tumor, postherniorrhaphy pain)

Normal scrotal examination

Sometimes abdominal tenderness depending on cause

Directed by examination findings and suspected cause

Orchitis (usually viral—eg, mumps; rubella; coxsackievirus, echovirus, or parvovirus infection)

Scrotal and abdominal pain, nausea, fever

Unilateral or bilateral swelling, erythema of scrotum

Acute and convalescent viral titers

Fournier gangrene (necrotizing fasciitis of the perineum)

Severe pain, fever, toxic appearance, erythema, blistering or necrotic lesions

Sometimes palpable subcutaneous gas

Sometimes history of recent abdominal surgery

More common in older men with diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, or both

Clinical evaluation

