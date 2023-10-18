Деякі причини болю в мошонці
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Sudden onset of severe, unilateral, constant pain
Cremasteric reflex absent
Asymmetric, transversely oriented, high-riding testis on affected side
Typically occurring in neonates and postpubertal boys but can occur in adults
Appendiceal torsion (a vesicular nonpedunculated structure attached to the cephalic pole of the testis)
Subacute onset of pain over several days
Pain in the upper pole of testis
Cremasteric reflex present
Possibly reactive hydrocele, blue dot sign (blue or black spot under the skin on superior aspect of testis or epididymis)
Typically occurs in boys aged 7–14 years
Epididymitis or epididymo-orchitis, usually infectious, with gram-negative organisms in prepubertal boys and older men or, in sexually active men, sexually transmitted infection
Can be noninfectious, resulting from urine reflux into ejaculatory ducts
Acute or subacute onset of pain in the epididymis and sometimes also the testis
Possibly urinary frequency, dysuria, recent lifting or straining
Cremasteric reflex present
Often scrotal induration, swelling, erythema
Sometimes penile discharge
Typically occurring in postpubertal boys and men
Urinalysis and culture
Nucleic acid amplification tests for Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis
Postvasectomy, acute and chronic (postvasectomy pain syndrome)
History of vasectomy
Pain during intercourse, ejaculation, or both
Pain during physical exertion
Tender or full epididymis
Clinical evaluation
Trauma
Clear history of trauma to the genitals
Often swelling, possible intratesticular hematoma or hematocele
Inguinal hernia (strangulated)
Long history of painless swelling (often known diagnosis of hernia) with acute or subacute pain
Scrotal mass, usually large, compressible, possibly with audible bowel sounds
Not reducible
Clinical evaluation
Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (Henoch-Schönlein purpura)
Palpable purpura (typically of lower extremities and buttocks), arthralgia, arthritis, abdominal pain, renal disease
Typically occurring in boys aged 3–15 years
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes biopsy of skin lesions
Fever, weight loss, abdominal pain, hypertension, edema
Skin lesions including palpable purpura and subcutaneous nodules
Can be acute or chronic
May cause testicular ischemia and infarction
Most common in men aged 40–50 years
Sometimes biopsy of affected organ
Referred pain (abdominal aortic aneurysm, urolithiasis, lower lumbar or sacral nerve root impingement, retrocecal appendicitis, retroperitoneal tumor, postherniorrhaphy pain)
Normal scrotal examination
Sometimes abdominal tenderness depending on cause
Directed by examination findings and suspected cause
Orchitis (usually viral—eg, mumps; rubella; coxsackievirus, echovirus, or parvovirus infection)
Scrotal and abdominal pain, nausea, fever
Unilateral or bilateral swelling, erythema of scrotum
Acute and convalescent viral titers
Fournier gangrene (necrotizing fasciitis of the perineum)
Severe pain, fever, toxic appearance, erythema, blistering or necrotic lesions
Sometimes palpable subcutaneous gas
Sometimes history of recent abdominal surgery
More common in older men with diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, or both
Clinical evaluation