Деякі причини болю у вусі
Cause
Suggestive Findings*
Diagnostic Approach
Middle ear
Acute eustachian tube obstruction
Usually mild discomfort
Gurgling, crackling, or popping noises, with or without nasal congestion
TM not red but mobility decreased
Unilateral conductive hearing loss
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Significant pain
History of rapid change in air pressure (eg, air travel, scuba diving)
Often hemorrhage on or behind TM
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Recent history of otitis media
May have otorrhea, redness, and tenderness over mastoid process
Clinical examination alone
Significant pain, often URI symptoms
Bulging, red TM
More common among children
Possible discharge if eardrum perforated
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
External ear
Visible on otoscopy
Clinical examination alone
Usually history of attempts at ear cleaning
Canal lesion visible on otoscopy
Clinical examination alone
Itching and pain (more itching and only mild discomfort in chronic otitis externa)
Often history of swimming or recurrent water exposure
Sometimes foul-smelling discharge
Canal red, swollen; purulent debris
TM normal
Clinical examination alone
CT of temporal bone if malignant external otitis suspected
Nonotologic causes†
Cancer (nasopharynx, tonsils, base of tongue, larynx)
Chronic discomfort
Often long history of tobacco or alcohol use
Sometimes middle ear effusion, cervical lymphadenopathy
Usually in older patients
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Biopsy of visible lesions
Infection (tonsils, peritonsillar abscess)
Pain with swallowing
Visible pharyngeal erythema
Bulging if abscess
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes strep culture
Neuralgia (trigeminal, sphenopalatine, glossopharyngeal, geniculate)
Random, brief, severe, lancinating pain
Clinical examination alone
Pain worsens with jaw movement, lack of smooth TMJ movement
Clinical examination alone
* Some degree of conductive hearing loss is common in many middle and external ear disorders.
† Common feature is normal ear examination.
TM = tympanic membrane; TMJ = temporomandibular joint; URI = upper respiratory infection.