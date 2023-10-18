Деякі причини гінекомастії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
History of chronic kidney disease
Serum electrolytes, BUN, and creatinine
Urinalysis
Possibly urine culture and urinary levels of sodium, potassium, and creatinine
Often history of liver disease, alcohol use, or both
Ascites, spider angiomas, dilated abdominal veins
Routine laboratory testing
Sometimes liver biopsy
Drugs (see table Common Drug Causes of Gynecomastia)
History of use
Trial of stopping the drug
Feminizing adrenocortical tumor
Palpable mass, testicular atrophy
Imaging (MRI or CT)
Tremor, heat intolerance, diarrhea, tachycardia, weight loss, goiter, exophthalmos
Thyroid function tests
Prepubertal onset: Underdeveloped secondary sexual characteristics
Postpubertal onset: Decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, mood changes, decreased muscle and increased fat mass, osteopenia, testicular atrophy, mild cognitive changes
Serum FSH, LH, and testosterone levels (see Diagnosis)
Paraneoplastic ectopic production of hCG
Possibly signs of primary tumor or symptoms and signs of hypogonadism
Evaluation for suspected primary tumor
Testicular mass
Possibly symptoms and signs of hypogonadism
Scrotal ultrasonography
Feeding after undernutrition
Muscle and fat wasting, hair loss, skin changes, frequent infections, fatigue, signs of vitamin deficiencies (eg, osteopenia)
Clinical evaluation
Selective laboratory testing
Idiopathic gynecomastia
No abnormal findings other than gynecomastia, no symptoms, no apparent cause
Repeat clinical evaluation in 6 months
Possibly serum testosterone level
BUN = blood urea nitrogen; FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone; hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin; LH = luteinizing hormone.