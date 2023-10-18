skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі причини епістаксису

Cause*

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach†

Common

Drying of the mucosa (eg, in cold weather)

Usually visibly dry during examination

Clinical examination alone

Local trauma (eg, nose blowing, picking, blunt impact)

Apparent by history

Clinical examination alone

Less common

Arteriosclerosis

Usually in older patients

Clinical examination alone

Coagulopathy or thrombocytopenia

History of prior epistaxis or other bleeding sites, such as gingiva

CBC with platelet count, PT/PTT

Foreign bodies (mainly in children)

Often recurrent epistaxis with a malodorous discharge from one nostril

Clinical examination alone

Local infections (eg, vestibulitis, rhinitis)

Crusting in the nasal vestibule, often with local pain and dry mucosa

Clinical examination alone

Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia

(Rendu-Osler-Weber syndrome)

Telangiectasias on the face, lips, oral and nasal mucosa, and tips of the fingers and toes

Positive family history

Clinical examination alone

Septal perforation

History of trauma (surgery or injury), certain chronic infections, or cocaine use

Visible during examination

Clinical examination alone

Systemic disorders (eg, AIDS, liver disease)

Presence of known disease

Mucosal erosions and hypertrophy

Clinical examination alone

Tumor (benign or malignant) of the nasopharynx or paranasal sinuses

Mass seen within the nose or nasopharynx

Bulging of the lateral nasal wall

CT

* Epistaxis of any cause is more common among patients with bleeding disorders (eg, thrombocytopenia, liver disease, coagulopathies) and with anticoagulant use. In such patients, bleeding is also often more severe and difficult to treat.

† Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.

CBC = complete blood count; CT = computed tomography; PT/PTT = prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time.

