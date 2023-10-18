Деякі причини епістаксису
Cause*
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Common
Drying of the mucosa (eg, in cold weather)
Usually visibly dry during examination
Clinical examination alone
Local trauma (eg, nose blowing, picking, blunt impact)
Apparent by history
Clinical examination alone
Less common
Usually in older patients
Clinical examination alone
History of prior epistaxis or other bleeding sites, such as gingiva
CBC with platelet count, PT/PTT
Foreign bodies (mainly in children)
Often recurrent epistaxis with a malodorous discharge from one nostril
Clinical examination alone
Local infections (eg, vestibulitis, rhinitis)
Crusting in the nasal vestibule, often with local pain and dry mucosa
Clinical examination alone
Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia
(Rendu-Osler-Weber syndrome)
Telangiectasias on the face, lips, oral and nasal mucosa, and tips of the fingers and toes
Positive family history
Clinical examination alone
History of trauma (surgery or injury), certain chronic infections, or cocaine use
Visible during examination
Clinical examination alone
Systemic disorders (eg, AIDS, liver disease)
Presence of known disease
Mucosal erosions and hypertrophy
Clinical examination alone
Tumor (benign or malignant) of the nasopharynx or paranasal sinuses
Mass seen within the nose or nasopharynx
Bulging of the lateral nasal wall
CT
* Epistaxis of any cause is more common among patients with bleeding disorders (eg, thrombocytopenia, liver disease, coagulopathies) and with anticoagulant use. In such patients, bleeding is also often more severe and difficult to treat.
† Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.
CBC = complete blood count; CT = computed tomography; PT/PTT = prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time.