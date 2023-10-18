Деякі причини диспепсії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Cancer (eg, esophageal, gastric)
Chronic, vague discomfort
Later, dysphagia (esophageal) or early satiety (gastric)
Weight loss
Upper endoscopy
Abdominal CT
Change in bowel habits (eg, diarrhea, steatorrhea, bloating)
Unexplained iron deficiency anemia
Serologic testing
Small bowel biopsy
Symptoms described as gas or indigestion rather than chest pain by some patients
May have exertional component
Cardiac risk factors
ECG
Serum cardiac markers
Sometimes stress testing
Delayed gastric emptying (caused by diabetes, viral illness, or medications)
Nausea, bloating, fullness
Scintigraphic test of gastric emptying
Medications (eg, bisphosphonates, erythromycin and other macrolide antibiotics, estrogens, iron,NSAIDs, opioids, potassium)
Use apparent on history
Symptoms coincident with use
Clinical evaluation
Reflux symptoms do not respond to acid-suppression therapy
Upper endoscopy with biopsy
Substernal chest pain with or without dysphagia for liquids and solids
Barium swallow
Esophageal manometry
Heartburn
Sometimes reflux of acid or stomach contents into mouth
Symptoms sometimes triggered by lying down
Relief with antacids
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes endoscopy
Sometimes esophageal pH monitoring
Burning or gnawing pain, may be relieved by food or antacids
Risk factors: NSAID use, smoking, alcohol use, Helicobacter pylori infection
Upper endoscopy with H. pylori testing
Trial of NSAID avoidance
NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.