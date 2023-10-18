skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Деякі причини диспепсії

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Cancer (eg, esophageal, gastric)

Chronic, vague discomfort

Later, dysphagia (esophageal) or early satiety (gastric)

Weight loss

Upper endoscopy

Abdominal CT

Celiac disease

Change in bowel habits (eg, diarrhea, steatorrhea, bloating)

Unexplained iron deficiency anemia

Serologic testing

Small bowel biopsy

Coronary ischemia

Symptoms described as gas or indigestion rather than chest pain by some patients

May have exertional component

Cardiac risk factors

ECG

Serum cardiac markers

Sometimes stress testing

Delayed gastric emptying (caused by diabetes, viral illness, or medications)

Nausea, bloating, fullness

Scintigraphic test of gastric emptying

Medications (eg, bisphosphonates, erythromycin and other macrolide antibiotics, estrogens, iron,NSAIDs, opioids, potassium)

Use apparent on history

Symptoms coincident with use

Clinical evaluation

Eosinophilic esophagitis

Reflux symptoms do not respond to acid-suppression therapy

Upper endoscopy with biopsy

Esophageal spasm

Substernal chest pain with or without dysphagia for liquids and solids

Barium swallow

Esophageal manometry

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Heartburn

Sometimes reflux of acid or stomach contents into mouth

Symptoms sometimes triggered by lying down

Relief with antacids

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes endoscopy

Sometimes esophageal pH monitoring

Peptic ulcer disease

Burning or gnawing pain, may be relieved by food or antacids

Risk factors: NSAID use, smoking, alcohol use, Helicobacter pylori infection

Upper endoscopy with H. pylori testing

Trial of NSAID avoidance

NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

