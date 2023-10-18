Деякі причини алопеції
Alopecia Disorder
Causes or Descriptions
Nonscarring diffuse hair loss
Anagen effluvium (caused by agents that impair or disrupt the anagen cycle)
Chemotherapeutic agents
Poisoning (eg, thallium, arsenic, other metals)
Radiation (also causes scarring focal hair loss)
Androgenetic alopecia (male-pattern or female-pattern hair loss)
Androgens (eg, dihydrotestosterone)
Familial
Pathologic hyperandrogenism (virilization in females—see Hirsutism)
Congenital disorders
Congenital atrichia with papules
Ectodermal dysplasia
Primary hair shaft abnormalities
Easy hair breakage (trichorrhexis nodosa)
Genetic disorders
Loose anagen hair syndrome
Overuse of hair dryers (bubble hair)
Telogen effluvium (increased number of hairs entering resting phase)
Medications (eg, antimitotic chemotherapeutic agents, anticoagulants, retinoids, oral contraceptives, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, beta-blockers, lithium, antithyroid medications, antiseizure medications, vitamin A excess)
Endocrine problems (eg, hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism)
Nutritional deficiencies (eg, zinc, biotin, or possibly iron deficiency)
Physiologic or psychological stress (eg, surgery, systemic or febrile illness, pregnancy)
Diffuse loss of scalp hair (less common form of alopecia areata)
Alopecia totalis (complete scalp hair loss)
Alopecia universalis (complete scalp and body hair loss)
Commonly causes diffuse hair loss
Nonscarring focal hair loss
Patchy loss of scalp hair (most common form of alopecia areata)
Ophiasis (band pattern hair loss along periphery of temporal and occipital scalp)
Sisaipho (central hair loss, sparing hair at the margin of the scalp)
Other
Hair loss due to compulsive hair pulling, twisting, or teasing (trichotillomania)
Postoperative (pressure-induced) alopecia
Primary hair shaft abnormalities (can also cause nonscarring diffuse alopecia)
Secondary syphilis
Temporal triangular alopecia
Microsporum audouinii
Microsporum canis
Trichophyton schoenleinii
Trichophyton tonsurans
Traction alopecia*
Traction due to braids, rollers, or ponytails (occurs primarily at frontal and temporal hairlines)
Scarring hair loss (focal or diffuse)
Acne keloidalis nuchae
Folliculitis on the occipital scalp that results in scarring alopecia
Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia
Progressive scarring alopecia on the crown or vertex of the scalp
Most common cause of alopecia in Black patients, typically occurring in women of African descent
Chronic cutaneous (discoid) lupus
Discoid lupus lesions of the scalp
Dissecting cellulitis of the scalp
Boggy inflammatory nodules that coalesce with sinus tract formation
Part of the follicular occlusion tetrad†
Lichen planopilaris and frontal fibrosing alopecia
Typically perifollicular erythema and follicular hyperkeratosis
Frontal fibrosing alopecia, a variant of lichen planopilaris, characterized by hair loss and scarring in the frontal region of the scalp
Secondary scarring alopecias
Burns
Morphea (localized scleroderma)
Progressive systemic sclerosis (scleroderma)
Radiation therapy (also causes nonscarring diffuse hair loss)
Superinfected kerion (due to severe primary syphilis or severe tinea capitis)
Trauma
* Tinea capitis and traction alopecia can cause scarring if the follicle is sufficiently damaged.
† The follicular occlusion tetrad consists of acne conglobata, hidradenitis suppurativa, dissecting cellulitis of the scalp, and pilonidal sinus—disorders that have follicular occlusion in apocrine gland–bearing skin in common.